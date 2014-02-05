Catching fun at Groundhog Harris Family Ice Fishing Event

< > A nice turnout of families and decent weather helped make the third annual Groundhog Harris Family Ice Fishing Event a success. Photos by Jon Tatting

Though the groundhog indeed saw his shadow last weekend, the forecast of another six weeks of winter didn’t seem to bother one bunch of families who went ice fishing near Fish Lake County Park.

Harris businesses sponsored the third annual Groundhog Harris Family Ice Fishing Event on Saturday, Feb. 1, and the free event was mainly about the kids who brought home plenty of prizes, including ice fishing gear. Free hot dogs, chips and hot chocolate, along with a visit from a special groundhog character, kept the energy going.

Event organizer Cindy Gregoire said the event began in 2012 as a way for families to create good memories. This year, 72 participants ate hot dogs, caught fish and won prizes, she noted, and here are the winners:

Ernie Kline won the First Fish of the Day prize, a hand auger donated by Eric & Jami Amundson.

won the First Fish of the Day prize, a hand auger donated by Eric & Jami Amundson. Jagear Sederberg , who caught a 2.46 pound bass, took home the Largest Fish prize, an ice fishing setup for two including bucket, seat, pole holders and two Berkley poles and reels donated by Kafee Stuga.

, who caught a 2.46 pound bass, took home the Largest Fish prize, an ice fishing setup for two including bucket, seat, pole holders and two Berkley poles and reels donated by Kafee Stuga. Jaxson Loewen , at 2 and a half years old, was awarded the Youngest Fisherman prize, a $25 Shopko gift card.

, at 2 and a half years old, was awarded the Youngest Fisherman prize, a $25 Shopko gift card. For traveling the farthest to attend the event, Carly Nerhus , of Ada, Minn., won a $25 Texas Roadhouse gift certificate donated by Noah Insurance.

, of Ada, Minn., won a $25 Texas Roadhouse gift certificate donated by Noah Insurance. Because Sara Schmidt ‘s Feb. 19 birthday is the closest to Groundhog Day, she earned a $25 gift certificate from County Market.

‘s Feb. 19 birthday is the closest to Groundhog Day, she earned a $25 gift certificate from County Market. Oldest Fisherman was awarded to Carl Anderson , 82, who won the $25 gift certificate to the Full Moon.

, 82, who won the $25 gift certificate to the Full Moon. The final grand drawing of a Mr. Heater, donated by Bob and Gloria Oscarson, went to Tim Iverson of Rosemount, Minn.

Many thanks to all the volunteers, local businesses and donors that make this annual event possible. Special thanks to Mark Stevens for conducting the ice safety seminar for the kids; Troy Gregoire for emceeing; Jonah Gregoire for being the event’s groundhog mascot; and the many residents of Harris and Rush City who worked together to make it another fantastic event, Cindy Gregoire said.

For more photos and details, visit the Harris Community page on Facebook.