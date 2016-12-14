Shine, Kody, shine

Family remembers son, thanks people for support

There’s a white Christmas tree in the home of the Roettjers this year and on it hangs an assortment of ornaments in honor of an extraordinary boy named Kody.

Tamyra, Kody’s mother, is a hair stylist, and she sees the shimmering tree every time she goes out to her salon, which is right off the kitchen in their North Branch home.

She’s asked people who stop by the house to bring a blue — Kody’s favorite color — turquoise or silver ornament to place on the tree as a way to memorize Kody, 14, who suffered a traumatic injury as the result of an ATV accident Oct. 1; he died two weeks later at Gillette’s Children’s Hospital in St. Paul.

“That tree has really filled up,” Kurt, Kody’s father, said, with his wife adding, “It looks beautiful.”

Kurt continued that folks from all around the world have sent ornaments to the Roettjers, even from as far away as India and New Zealand. He said people have followed their family’s story via the CaringBridge account that was created for Kody, and they’ve been astounded by the outpouring of love and support from those who knew their son and even from complete strangers.

A person they don’t know even gave them a puppy, which Tamyra and Kurt’s daughter, Kortney, is thinking of naming Peanut or Zoey.

“That person wanted to bring us some joy in amongst this whole situation,” Tamyra said.

An intelligent, compassionate person

Tamyra said she knew from the time Kody was born that he was going to be an easygoing, lovable kid.

“He was a very good baby,” she said. “He slept 13 hours through the night, right away.

“When we looked at him, we never thought we could feel so much love for someone. The love we felt for him was just overwhelming.”

It was also apparent to his parents early on that Kody was bright.

“As a little kid, he was very smart,” Tamyra said. “I have him on video saying his ABCs (at about 18 months old). He could recite his whole alphabet. From the day he could remember things, he didn’t forget anything.”

His desire to increase his knowledge made learning in school very enjoyable for Kody. Kurt called him a “sponge” because he was always soaking up as much information as he could.

Tamyra then rattled off all of the activities Kody was involved in that challenged his brain and expanded his character: tech club, science club, knowledge bowl, speech, the HOPE group at the middle school, choir and robotics. Kody was also set to take on the role of Bert Healy in North Branch Area High School’s fall production of “Annie.”

After high school, he planned to go to college to become a biomedical engineer.

He was very active at his church, Maranatha, on the border of Wyoming and Forest Lake, and Kurt said his son was never afraid to talk to people about his faith.

Tamyra and Kurt said Kody’s love of people was perhaps his greatest attribute, and the love that he showed to his family, both immediate and extended, was special.

The bond he had with 11-year-old Kortney was distinct. She described him as a “very good big brother.”

“He helped her with her homework; he was a protector,” Tamyra said, noting that the two enjoyed spending time together. Kody would even write little skits for his sister and her friends to perform, and he’d record them. He was a budding cameraman, and he’d even garnered his own production equipment, like a green screen, computer software and lighting.

Kody also gave back to his parents. Tamyra said she could remember times she was ill, and Kody would tell her to stay in bed; he’d give her a bell to ring if she needed anything.

Kurt remembered that Kody would seek him out for hugs, and recently those hugs involved Kody bending down because he had surpassed his dad in height.

“I really miss that,” Kurt said.

The memory of Kody

Tamyra and Kurt both said that their son lived more in 14 years than many people do who are allotted much more time on Earth. His family and friends all miss him desperately, Tamyra and Kurt noted, but they all feel privileged to have known such a wonderful person.

Kody’s family wants to ensure the memory of him never fades away. They’ve already memorialized him in several ways, as have others around town, and they keep striving to keep Kody alive in people’s hearts and minds.

Kurt remembers his son every time he looks down at his right forearm. He had Kody’s face tattooed there, along with his Bible verse: “A light shines in the darkness and the darkness does not overcome it.”

Kurt also continues to write on Kody’s CaringBridge website, so the readers — there have been about 67,000 visits to the site — can continue to learn about Kody.

The Roettjers said they are so thankful to everyone who has supported them through this trying time, from those who have offered kind words to people who have hosted benefits for Kody, like the workers at the North Branch Dairy Queen.

Tamyra said they’re hoping to use money donated in Kody’s name to help other families, and they want to organize a 5K run soon in Kody’s honor.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Kody Roettjer Memorial Fund can do so at any Minnco location. Minnco also takes donations over the phone, 763-689-1071; there is a $10 fee associated with donations made via phone.

When Kody was in a coma and battling for his life after the accident, the phrase that was used to support him and his family was “Fight, Kody, fight.” Once he died, Kurt said, that changed to “Rest, Kody, rest.” Now the Roettjers want Kody’s legacy to positively impact everyone who hears his story, so the saying has evolved into “Shine, Kody, shine.”