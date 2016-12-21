Confusion, anger, expletive precede adoption of NB budget, levy

Council eventually follows staff recommendation

When a member of the audience calls the majority of the North Branch City Council “absolute (expletive) idiots” before getting up out of her seat and swiftly exiting the building, it’s a forthright indicator that the annual budget and levy approval meeting went far beyond the norm.

That audience member, Cindy Erickson, and others in attendance were angered when the council initially, by a 3-2 vote, went against staff’s recommended 2.78 percent levy increase and instead voted to accept an amount Council Member Joyce Borchardt presented at that meeting, a figure that was not brought before the council for discussion at any previous budget meeting over the course of about five months.

Borchardt said the way she was reading the budget, that 2.78 percent levy increase would actually result in a 10 percent property tax increase next year. North Branch Finance Director and interim City Administrator Richard Hill told Borchardt repeatedly throughout the discussion that she was wrong in that assertion.

Borchardt also made a proposal to take money from the electric utility to fund a portion of city’s budget for next year, a move that likely would have required approval from the North Branch Water and Light utility, since that entity is separate from city operations.

Council Member Kathy Blomquist queried Hill about that action.

“Going back to the payment in lieu of taxes — that, because they’re a separate utility, the City Council has no authority to tell the PUC that they’re going to do a payment in lieu of taxes,” she said. “Would that be correct?”

Hill turned that question over to City Attorney Trevor Helmers.

“Yes, I think that the authority for you to simply put a payment in lieu of taxes in place is certainly suspect, because the statute that talks about it discusses that it’s something they (North Branch Water and Light) may agree to,” he said. “Certainly, this would not be best practice. It would be something you would want to negotiate and discuss. Frankly, I don’t know where the numbers are coming from, so I can’t speak to that.”

Later in the discussion, responding to a question from Mayor Kirsten Hagen-Kennedy about the impacts of Borchardt’s proposal, which would have resulted in a levy decrease of more than 1 percent next year, Hill said the action would mean the city would have to scrap its 12-year financial plan to address its debt obligations, and the reduction would also lead to city staff layoffs and furloughs.

“Frankly, I must admit that I am just shocked,” Hill said in reaction to Borchardt’s proposal. He continued that the staff and the council had worked hard to come up with a “lean, mean budget.” They had pared the levy amount down about 4 percentage points from the initial figure.

Despite Hill’s warnings about what Borchart’s plan would do to the city’s long-range financial goals and the impact it would have on city staff and services, Furman, Canada and Borchardt approved it.

That vote elicited sarcastic grumbles from the audience of “thanks a lot.” Borchardt then began to backpedal on her budget plan, and said that she’d consider a 1.88 percent levy increase instead of a 2.78.

Then came the insult from Erickson, to which Furman responded.

“Excuse me?” she said. “We’re F-ing idiots? And this is OK?”

The mayor then ordered a five-minute recess.

Coming back from the recess, Borchardt said she’d like to withdraw her motion so Hill could further explain the levy to her. That motion passed 5-0.

“The ad valorem taxes (where she was seeing the 10 percent figure in the budget packet) is more than just the property taxes?” Borchardt asked.

Hill proceeded to go into an explanation that the city’s total levy is actually made up of around 20 different levies, and the piece Borchardt was focusing on was just that: one portion.

“The general fund is different than the levy,” he said. “They are just different. They are apples and oranges. They are not comparable. Do both utilize similar numbers? Yes. But they are not the same. To say that the city’s portion of the general tax levy is going up 10 percent is a misnomer. It’s not correct. The city’s levy is going up, with this particular truth in taxation presentation, of which three (council) members were there that night, 2.78 percent.”

Borchardt then asked Hill if property taxes would go up more than 2.78 percent. He responded that they would not.

“It’ll go up 2.78 percent,” he said. “Some people’s will go up a lot less, some people’s will go up slightly more, depending on their valuation — what portion of the pie they own, the tax pie.”

Borchardt then made a motion to accept the 2.78 percent levy increase for 2017. That motion passed unanimously. She said she’d like the future council to “bring forward the discussion of options for next year for changing the way that (the council) looks at (its) budget structure and opportunities.”