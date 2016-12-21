Daughters charged with siphoning money from elderly father

Two women were charged in Chisago County District Court Dec. 5 with two counts each of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult for allegedly spending much of their father’s savings on themselves.

Wendy Yvonne Lee, 44, of Rush City, and her sister, Renee Marietta Swenson, 41, of Stanchfield, have their next court date set for Jan. 18. They managed their elderly father’s finances as of Sept. 10, 2015, due to a power of attorney agreement that was put into place as a result of their father’s inability to make decisions for himself. He had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy and Parkinson’s disease. Chisago County Attorney Janet Reiter said her office deals with financial exploitation cases of this nature multiple times per year.

“Unfortunately, we see a fair number of cases where trusted family members take advantage of their elderly family members and steal from the resources that should be directed to care for the family members who require special care,” she said.

According to a criminal complaint from the Chisago County Attorney’s Office:

On July 8, 2016, Chisago County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Pat LeVasseur and Chisago County Health and Human Services Adult Protection Investigator Jolene Thorsen responded to the Golden Living Center Nursing Home in Rush City for a Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center report on an individual who was residing in the facility.

The report stated the man had been giving away his money to his children and could no longer pay for bills from Golden Living, and he was at risk for being evicted from the facility. LeVasseur and Thorsen spoke to the man regarding his current living situation and his children. He said he has two daughters, Lee and Swenson. He continued that Lee had been his power of attorney for the last year or so. He said he used to live and own a house in Brooklyn Park, and he previously owned a cabin near Ogilvie, and he had owned an RV. He further explained all his money should be in a checking account with Minnco Credit Union. He thought the proceeds of the sale of his house, cabin and RV should all be in his Minnco accounts. He then noted he has a Transit Credit Union account. The man thought his daughter, Swenson, made the decisions on what to sell and how much to sell the property for. He stated he has given some of his money to his children and grandchildren. LeVasseur located the power of attorney previously referenced and found it lists attorneys-in-fact as Wendy Y. Lee and Renee M. Swenson. The principal was the man. The power of attorney was signed and acknowledged by Lee, Swenson, and their father on Sept. 10, 2015.

Their father’s siblings contacted both Lee and Swenson to help care for him, since the siblings were unwilling or unable to do so. Both Lee and Swenson agreed to assist and help make decisions for their father prior to the power of attorney being signed. His home, cabin and RV were sold by his daughters, and he received about $94,000. He also had annuities that were distributed from July to November of last year, and Lee and Swenson’s father was provided $47,687. He also receives about $2,000 per month from Social Security and $1,400 per month from his Minnesota Retirement System pension.

He lived in his home in Brooklyn Park up until Aug. 12, 2015. He moved into an Ecumen assisted living facility from Aug. 12-28, 2015. He then moved into Swenson’s home and lived there for approximately one month. After that, he moved into assisted living facilities with Grace Point Crossing from October 2015 to Feb. 5, 2016. After a fall in that facility, he went to the Cambridge Medical Center for care for several days. He attempted to live with Lee, but only stayed for a night. He was then moved into Golden Living Center, a nursing home, and stayed at this facility until Sept. 7, 2016. At Grace Point Crossing, he was charged approximately $4,000 per month, which varied slightly based upon services provided to him each month. Golden Living charged approximately $6,700 per month, which also varied slightly.

On July 29, 2016, LeVasseur and Thorsen met with Lee to discuss the financial situation with her father. She told them the issues with her father began in January 2015. She said her father had a drinking problem and she received a call from her uncle about him. When his wife died on Feb. 22, 2015, the family started asking Lee and Swenson to become involved in helping their father. When it was determined he would stay with Swenson in August 2015, Swenson received about $29,000 from her father’s checking accounts to renovate her home to allow for him to live there. After about a month, Lee stated, Swenson called her and said she could not handle her father living with her. When Lee was asked about her father’s finances, she told the investigators she and her father agreed he would pay all her bills, because she no longer had any money coming in. Lee said ever since June 2015 she has lived off her father’s money. She continued that she has used her father’s account to pay her daily bills, monthly bills, rent, and all other living expenses. Lee said most of the account activity on her father’s account would have been from her.

On Aug. 2, 2016, LeVasseur and Thorsen met with Swenson. She told them after their father’s wife passed away in February 2015, she and her sister became involved in being power of attorney for their father. Swenson said in August 2015, it was decided their father would live with her. Swenson said she used $9,000 of his money to install a new air conditioner and ductwork in her house, so he would be comfortable while living with her. Swenson said she also used about $15,000 to update her house so her father could stay with her. This money was meant to add two bedrooms to the basement, so her father could live on the main level, and her children could have bedrooms in the basement. When asked about a $6,000 check payable to her from her father’s checking account, Swenson stated this was for his rent to stay with her. Swenson said she used $2,400 of her father’s money to pay two mortgage payments for her house. Swenson said the stress of living with her father caused her to divorce her husband. Her house is now in foreclosure and the updates were never completed.

A review of banking records from the Transit Credit Union savings account shows a deposit of $49,374 (proceeds from sale of cabin) on Aug. 10, 2015, with a total balance of $49,409. On Sept. 16, 2015, this account had a balance of $23.74. During this time period, $48,970 was transferred to an associated Transit Credit Union checking account. The Transit Credit Union checking account had deposits totaling $78,905 (inclusive of transfers from savings account) from June 3, 2015 to Nov. 24, 2015. The Social Security and Minnesota pension payments were deposited into this checking account. On Nov. 24, 2015, the Transit Credit Union checking account had a zero balance, and the savings account had a zero balance on Dec. 2, 2015.

During this time period, Lee wrote checks from the Transit Credit Union account to Swenson for $15,000, $9,000 and $6,000. Lee also wrote checks to herself from this account for $943, $500, $1,000 and $1,400. Lee wrote a check to Pocket Gopher LLC, which is Lee’s landlord, for $4,380 for back rent. In June 2016, Lee wrote a two checks totaling $31,946 to Grace Point Crossing and Golden Living to partially pay for her father’s bills for these facilities. Starting in December 2015, the monthly Social Security and Minnesota pension payments were deposited in a Minnco Credit Union checking account. A review of banking records for the Transit Credit Union and Minnco Credit Union accounts from Sept. 15, 2015, forward show consistent purchases for retailers such as Holiday, Amazon, Wal-Mart, 7th Avenue, Target, Sears, Victoria’s Secret, Maurices, Impulse, Shopko and other stores. Checks were also written from Lee to herself and her four daughters, as well as consistent cash withdrawals from these accounts.

On June 17, 2016, Lee applied for medical assistance for her father. To be eligible for medical assistance, a person must have assets of $3,000 or less. He was approved for a hardship waiver, which made him eligible for medical assistance. To be eligible for a hardship waiver, a person still must have assets less than $3,000. Therefore he had assets less than $3,000 in June 2016.

On Aug. 10, 2016, Golden Living contacted Lee and Swenson’s father, informing him he was $20,212 in arrears. As a result of non-payment, Golden Living informed him he would be evicted from their facility on Sept. 23, 2016.

Upon intervention of Chisago County Health and Human Services, Lee and Swenson’s father is now living at an adult group home in Wyoming.