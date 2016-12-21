Dragons score 24 goals in three games

Senior forward/defensman Brendan Westbrook accounted for a full third of the Dragons 24 tallies.

The Pine City/Rush City hockey team is back in the driver’s seat after a 2-4 start, on the strength of an offensive flurry with which they scored 24 goals in their last three games and improved their record to 5-4.

The hot streak began with a 7-0 victory over Two Rivers Conference foes Legacy Christian. Five second-period goals were bookended by a goal each in the opening and closing periods; Brendan Westbrook and Jonah Bergstrom both notched hat-tricks while T.J. Roth netted one. The Dragons challenged the Legacy net 61 times, while their own goaltender Luke Murphy only needed to stop 20 attempts to confirm his shutout.

Westbrook put up a trio again against AA challengers Cambridge-Isanti on Dec. 13. He bagged a goal each in the first and second periods of a game that was played closer than the final score suggests: The Bluejackets actually outshot the Dragons 36-35.

The two teams combined for seven goals in the third. The Dragons broke the game open with three goals in the first 1:38 of the frame. The Bluejackets scored two to close the gap, but the Dragons canceled those goals out late with two of their own.

Besides Westbrook, Dragon goals were scored by Dusty Bergstrom, Jake Lindblom, Tommy Ryan and Jake Dahl. Jonah Bergstrom was credited with three assists.

The Dragons had not beaten the Bluejackets since 2002.

The Dragons were dominant again against Becker/Big Lake on Dec. 15, putting 52 shots on goal compared to the Eagles’ 17. Lindblom, Brendan Westbrook and Jonah Bergstrom scored two goals each; Ethan White, Gabe Westbrook, Dusty Bergstrom and Kyle Wiener also scored.

Lindblom led the team in assists (three).

A game against Two Harbors on Dec. 16 was postponed due to the heavy snow.

The Dragons played Moose Lake on Dec. 20 after press time. They will travel to Waseca during the Christmas break to play three games in a tournament in Waseca: Bagley/Fosston (Dec. 27), St. Paul Highland Park (Dec. 28) and Waseca (Dec. 29).