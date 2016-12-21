NB ACE Silver takes silver

Photo supplied.

The North Branch ACE Silver Competitive Gymnastics Team took home a second-place trophy along with many individual medals at the Candyland Challenge in Bloomington Dec. 17-18 with a score of 107.775. Seven teams competed in North Branch’s division.

From left: Sophia Thorsen, Riley Peek, Tianna Coston, Ella Dick, Brooke Giese, Annabelle Lattimore, Josie Parrucci, Rylie Halbur. Giese (first on bars, second on vault) was the 9-and-under runner-up in the all-around, while Parrucci (first on beam, second on vault) was third. Dick placed third on vault and beam; Coston was third on bars. Halbur was all-around runner-up in the 10-year-old division, placing second on beam and floor, and third on vault. Peek tied for third on the beam.