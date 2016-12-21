NB girls dropped by Mahtomedi

The Vikings could not match the fast pace and pressure of Mahtomedi on Dec. 13, dropping a 67-26 road decision.

“They were a very good team,” head coach Jerome Huselid said. “We struggled quite a bit offensively with their pressure, which led to giving up a lot of transition points. We did well guarding them in the half court, but we had a tough time with their physicality, height and aggressiveness.”

Mahtomedi improved to 4-0 on the season and was led offensively by junior forwards Emma Grothaus (22 points) and Annika Sougstad (21).

No other player for either team scored more than the seven that Viking junior guard Sam Pederson put up.

Junior guard Savannah Linkert and freshman guard Haley Hadrava added five each. Hadrava led the team in rebounds (four) and steals (two).

The Vikings return to action against Fridley on Thursday, Dec. 22.