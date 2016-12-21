NB gymnasts fall just short of Cambridge-Isanti

< > Photos supplied by Chris Johnson.

The North Branch gymnastics team edged Group AA powerhouse Cambridge-Isanti on vault and floor exercise on Dec. 13, but their margins there were not enough to counteract losses on the uneven bars and balance beam. The Bluejackets escaped by a count of 143.625 to North Branch’s 142.475.

The Vikings’ only individual win came from Keeley Ertl, who topped the vault with a 9.55. Michaela Egan (fourth, 8.825), Alexys Olsen (8.775) and Ashley Robillard (8.65) also placed on vault.

Olson led the way on bars (third, 8.885) and beam (second, 9.2). Ertl was fifth on bars (8.7), while Annie Gladitsch was sixth (8.625).

Angie Fish was fifth on beam, Ertl was sixth.

Ertl was the runner-up on the floor (9.475). Gladitsch was fourth (9.2). Paige Bauer placed fifth.

The Vikings have had to wait a long time to host a home meet, but the big moment arrived on Tuesday night after press time, against the Rush City/Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson Flamingos. A full report on that meet will appear here next week.

The Vikings have a second meet this week, on Thursday, Dec. 22, against Buffalo