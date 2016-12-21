Schaps appointed to NB water and light commission

By a 3-2 vote Dec. 13, the North Branch City Council appointed Peter Schaps to serve on the water and light commission.

Mayor Kirsten Hagen Kennedy and Council Member Kathy Blomquist voted against the appointment, with Council Members Robert Canada, Theresa Furman and Joyce Borchardt voting in favor.

Furman said she voted for Schaps, in part, because the other applicants did not “fully complete the application” for appointment by submitting letters along with the document.

“I was not aware that a letter was required,” City Finance Director and interim City Administrator Richard Hill said.

Furman said it was noted on the city’s website that a letter should be provided. On the application for commissions, that section reads, “On attached sheet, briefly list aspects of your experience that you believe qualify you for the advisory board/commission and why you are interested in serving.”

Hill told Furman letters had not been a requirement in the past, and the city had done the opposite.

Furman responded that she remembered times that if a letter was not submitted with an application, the city did not acknowledge the application.

Prior to the vote on the appointment of Schaps, Hagen-Kennedy explained why she would not vote for him.

“Mr. Schaps has spent the last two years trying to harm the water and light commission,” she said. “He was instrumental in trying to abolish the water and light commission. He has numerous times said on record that the manager should be fired, and I, in good conscience, could not let him anywhere near that.”

Blomquist said she had been to the last water and light commission meeting, and it was the hope of the commission’s chairperson, Matt Falk, that Darryl Fisk be reappointed to the commission because there would have been more continuity that way. With Schaps’ appointment, two out of the three members (one will be from the council) on the commission will be new and they will need to be trained.