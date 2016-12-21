Tigresses claim two more victims

Shawna Mell was the leading scorer in two big wins for Rush City.

The Rush City girls basketball team has not been challenged yet – another week, another pair of dominating wins. Last week’s victories came against East Central (55-27) at home on Dec. 13 and Hinckley-Finlayson (52-7) on the road on Dec. 15.

Sophomore forward Shawna Mell was the top scorer in both games, dropping 18 against East Central and 13 on Hinckley.

Sophomore guard Kaylyn Bowen scored 13 against East Central. Sophomore guard Elena Herberg put up seven, followed by junior forward Stephanie Braund (six), sophomore guard Katie McDonald (four), sophomore center Jamie Guptill (four) and freshman forward Riann Daas (three).

The top rebounders were Mell (seven), Guptill (six), Braund (five) and Herberg (four). Herberg led with five assists. Bowen made six steals.

Rush City earned its biggest win yet over Hinckley, which included holding the Jaguars to just two points in the first half.

Bowen and Guptill finished just behind Mell with 11 points each. Herberg (eight), Braund (four), Daas (three) and McDonald (two) also put away points.

Guptill pulled down 11 rebounds to complete a double-double. Mell had seven.

Bowen led in assists with five. Herberg and Mell each had three steals.

The Tigers (6-0) took on Ogilvie on Tuesday after press time, their final game of 2016. They will ring in the new year at Grantsburg on Jan. 3 before playing their first home game of 2017 against Isle on Jan. 6.