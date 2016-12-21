Winter storm affects sports schedules

Many local teams missed out on games over the weekend due to the snowstorm. The following games were postponed or canceled.

–North Branch girls basketball was set to host Columbia Heights on Friday.

–North Branch wrestling postponed a dual meet at Cambridge-Isanti on Friday. The dual will be made up on Jan. 26.

–The Vikings hockey team also postponed a date with the Bluejackets.

–Pine City/Rush City hockey was set to play North Shore at home on Friday.

–A wrestling tournament set for Friday at Chisago Lakes, which Rush City/Braham was to have participated in, was canceled.

–Rush City basketball only played one of its three scheduled games at the St. John’s Prep tournament; games against Eden Valley-Watkins (Friday) and Holdingford (Saturday) were postponed.