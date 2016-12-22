Geri E. Anderson

Geri Anderson, age 49, of North Branch, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2016.

She is preceded in death by brothers, Greg Johnson, Matthew; mother, Lorraine Johnson; dogs, Shawny, Gabe, Cujo, Ginger, Bear and Allie.

She is survived by parents, Pete and Diane; children, Billy, Kayla (Will Packard); grandson, Matthew; sisters, Linda, Kellie, Laura; dogs, Tessa, Sadi and Hemi; many friends and those who she has been a mom and a sister to over the years. .

Memorial Services will be held at 5:30 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2016 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 31075 Genesis Ave, Stacy. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service, Friday at the church.

