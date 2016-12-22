Lindberg to receive RC Chamber Community Service Award

Perry Lindberg, who has been one of the more recognizable faces in Rush City for nearly four decades, is this year’s winner of the Rush City Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award.

Photo by Amy Doeun

by Amy Doeun

Contributing writer

Perry Lindberg has been a fixture of Rush City for nearly 40 years. When he thought back to what brought him to Rush City, he said with a laugh, “It’s a long story.”

His father owned the Service Station on the corner of highways 61 and 95 in North Branch from 1946-1960. Lindberg cites this early exposure to cars of all kinds as the spark that ignited a lifelong passion. When he was 6 years old, the family moved to a dairy farm near Almelund.

“It was on the farm that I learned about hard work,” he said. “When something needed to be done, you had to do it.”

After graduating from North Branch High School, he went to Dunwoody to learn how to work on the bodies of vehicles, and he worked in the Twin Cities for a time before taking a job with his brother at Central Chevrolet in North Branch.

“But my dream was to go to California,” he remembered. “I always wanted to go.”

And so one winter while in his early 20s, he went to San Jose.

“But the cost of living is really high (in California), and I didn’t know anybody,” he said.

After the winter, Lindberg bought several “rust-free California cars” and hauled them home to sell them. “I came home to the community where I grew up and everyone knows you,” he said.

Lindberg added that back in those days, North Branch and Rush City were rivals, so he didn’t get up to Rush City often. But after returning from California and working odd jobs through the summer, he knew it was time to get serious about his future. He had become friends with another car enthusiast, Gary Nelson, who told him about an auto body shop up for sale in Rush City.

“I didn’t have much money,” he said. “I was 23 at the time. But I worked out a deal with the owner, Ray (of Ray’s Auto Body) and purchased it on a contract for deed,” Lindberg said. “I didn’t have the money for the down payment, but Gary helped with that.”

His brother Clark came and helped him paint and get the shop ready to go.

“In one week we were open for business,” Lindberg said. The first year Lindberg worked solo. Then he hired Brad Nelson, who is still with the business.

Over the years, the shop has grown to 12,000 square feet and seven employees. One thing that hasn’t changed is Lindberg’s devotion to hard work and attention to detail.

Of the Chamber of Commerce Service Award, which will be presented to Lindberg at 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at Chucker’s Bowl & Lounge in Rush City, he said, “I am humbled to be recognized for my service to the community.”

He has organized the car show for the Art Festival for the past several years , been involved with the chamber and contributed to local organizations, but mostly he is the one who feels blessed.

“When I started here (at 23 years old), the community supported me and trusted me,” he said. “I am blessed to be able to be in one occupation for all these years and have a community that has supported me.”

Tickets, $25 per person, for the Community Service Award ceremony can be purchased by calling Loring Nelson at 320-358-4209, Mike Carroll at 320-358-4735 or the Rush City Chamber of Commerce at 320-358-4639. Tickets may also be purchased at Unity Bank; Hermann Insurance; Fabrics, Fashions and More; or Hairdo or Dye.