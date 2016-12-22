Stacy construction projects will expand infrastructure, business in 2017

Stacy City Engineer Mark Statz continues to work on construction of the water treatment plant. Statz sent his city bosses a lease proposal covering 50 feet of land. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources signed off on leasing of a buffer of land surrounding the well property, adjacent to the Carlos Avery Wildlife Refuge. The council approved the lease contingent on the Department of Health also approving and after amending the start date of the lease from July 2016 to sometime in 2017 when construction of the facility will be complete. The council also approved a project pay request of $138,794.

Mayor Mark Utecht then moved onto a more pressing subject.

“We need some of our parking back,” Utecht said to Statz. “They (Magney Construction, the contractor) need to do something to give us some more parking.”

Visitors to City Hall recently have noted the snow fencing effectively removes three quarters of City Hall parking and leaves a handful of parking spaces in the front of the building. Statz was dispatched to speak to the contractor to accomplish the mayor’s request.

Stacy-Lent residents and frequent travelers on Forest Boulevard have noted that Tim’s Country Cupboard is no longer in business. Owner Tim Cosgrove parted with his family business in October after 35 years of service to the community. The property is now being developed as the home of a new Casey’s General Store.

The city and Casey’s representatives were at odds this week over an unpaid bill. Statz stepped in to speak to the attorney representing Casey’s after City Clerk Sharon Payne had contacted the Casey’s representatives to request payment of outstanding billing and billing for water and sewer access fees. Casey’s made an objection to the letter of credit and Statz told Casey’s attorney that the company “can’t just dig a big hole and drop some tanks in without some collateral assurance the company would not just walk away from the project and leave it.”

Payne noted that Casey’s also hasn’t yet closed on the sale from Cosgrove of Tim’s Country Cupboard. The council asked Statz to be available to troubleshoot issues as the project moves forward. Cosgrove’s departure has also left a void in the posting of legal notices. City Clerk Sharon Payne will speak to representatives of Dollar General and Stacy Do-It-Best Hardware to find out if either of these businesses is amenable to allowing the postings.