Hopefully Mills finally learned

Stewart Mills recently said he was going to request a recount in the race he lost to Congressman Rick Nolan, because he couldn’t understand how President Elect Donald Trump did better than him.

Here is how: Congressman Nolan has worked hard for the 8th District—a district he has lived in his entire life. If Mills was more connected to the people and communities he hoped to represent he would have known that.

So he files for a recount, knowing the cost would be $102,000. (Remember he is worth $217 million). Counties, communities and volunteers start to gear up—changing plans, vacations and budgets, I’m sure. Sure, he calculated his cost of $102,000. Not much when you’re worth $217 million!

Then realizing even his supporters have moved on, Mills cancels the recount and concedes the election to Congressman Nolan. All that for nothing! Or Maybe for Mills’ ego? Hopefully he finally learned in the 8th District, hard work and putting people first is what really wins!

Gerald Spencer

Stacy