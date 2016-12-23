Stacy council approves levy, budget, pay raises

The Stacy City Council approved the 2017 budget and levy at its Dec. 13 meeting.

After numerous budget work sessions, Stacy residents will see a reduction in the city levy. The 2017 levy was certified at $439,030, a reduction of $3,414 from the 2016 levy of $442,444. The reduction is in spite of an increase in the budget: $553,813 in 2016 to $565,909 for 2017. Revenues are projected to increase to $568,509 for 2017 from $556,313 in 2016. Budget reductions were seen for legal services, building and grounds maintenance and city expenditures for elections.

Stacy city employees will see pay raises in 2017, effective Jan. 1. Typical increases are 3 to 3.5 percent. The council faced some disagreement among the members over pay increases for the city clerk and the maintenance department employees. The city clerk received a pay increase of 6 percent and the utility billing clerk of 3 percent. Some of the council members felt that City Clerk Sharon Payne warranted a larger increase, however 6 percent had been budgeted for and that was the percentage of pay increase approved.

The council members also disagreed over the slated increases for Tanner Jones and Gus Armstrong at 6 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

“I don’t think that’s enough; I think it should be higher,” Council Member Tony Olivolo argued, basing his argument on the quality job the maintenance department is doing. Council Member Chuck Lucia countered that the council cannot exceed the already budgeted increase amount now. Mayor Mark Utecht steered the discussion to a close. Utecht felt the same way about job performance of both the maintenance staff and the city clerk, and that there should be a larger increase, but the time to discuss the issue had passed. The increases were approved as stated.