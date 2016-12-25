Local conservationists honored at state convention

Greg Olson of Shafer was recently honored as outstanding conservationist at the annual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

Photo supplied

Greg Olson of Shafer was recently honored as outstanding conservationist at the annual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, December 4-6, 2016 in Bloomington. He was selected by the Chisago Soil and Water Conservation District for the award.

Each year, the state’s SWCDs recognize individuals and organizations for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices and improving Minnesota’s natural resources. The award program is conducted with support from The Farmer magazine.

According to Craig Mell, District Administrator of the SWCD, Olson was recognized for a variety of reasons.

“Greg takes pride in everything he does,” Mell said. “He is the perfect example of someone who farms the best of his land while being mindful of the sensitive areas. He has worked with the Chisago SWCD to restore over 20 acres of wetland, install native grass plantings on two steeply sloping fields, improve the forested areas by creating wildlife openings, planting trees and shrubs for wildlife, and controlling invasive species like buckthorn on his farm.”

Olson is an active member of Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Delta Waterfowl, Audubon Society, and the Nature Conservancy.

“We’re really proud of Greg Olson and what he has done for conservation in Chisago County,” Mell said.

For more information on the program, contact Craig Mell at the Chisago SWCD, phone 612-388-6386.