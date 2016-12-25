Tell a legislator: Why do you love your library?

East Central Regional Library and all 14 of its branch libraries want to know: Why is the library important to you?

Minnesota Loves Libraries is a grassroots advocacy campaign that aims to gather stories in postcard form of how community members use the library and how library service, programs and staff make a difference in their lives. In the weeks ahead, the East Central Regional Library system is looking for stories that exemplify service, community connections and individual success.

Have you had a positive interaction with a library staff member? Did you attend a program that taught you something? Maybe you were able to access information that helped you get a job, or maybe a librarian guided you to the perfect book to share with your child at bedtime. Whatever it is, we’d like to hear about it.

Supported by the Council of Regional Public Library System Administrators, the campaign is launching statewide and will be administered by each library region individually. Library users are invited to stop by their local library to fill out a postcard or visit http://mnloveslibraries.crplsa.info to use the online form.

Library supporters who attend Legislative Day at the Minnesota Capitol in March 2017 will hand deliver these postcards from across the region. Legislators will receive comments from their constituents so they can get a glimpse of library services provided in their district, and to provide an opportunity for them to respond directly to them.

For more information about the campaign, drop by your local library or visit http://mnloveslibraries.crplsa.info.