North Branch police reports major arrests and incidents that occur in the city limits. Chisago County Sheriff’s Office reports major crimes and arrests within Chisago County. The time refers to the time the incident was reported on the corresponding date.

North Branch:

Incidents:

Dec. 11: St. Croix Trl., Keystone Ave., vehicle crash, personal injury. (9:34 a.m.)

Dec. 12: 6300 block of 381st St., residential burglary, not in progress. (9:49 a.m.)

5900 block of Main St., theft of gas. (6:58 p.m.)

Dec. 13: 38000 block of 10th Ave., check card fraud. (12:36 p.m.)

Dec. 14: 6100 block of Cedar St., theft from vehicle. (8 a.m.)

38000 block of Tanger Dr., theft in progress. (3:34 p.m.)

Dec. 15: 38000 block of 14th Ave., intoxicated driver reported at Room for Growing Daycare. (5:39 p.m.)

Dec. 16: North Branch Area Middle School, drug activity reported. (12:20 p.m.)

Dec. 18: 6400 block of Main St. theft of vehicle reported at the Pizza Pub. (1:50 a.m.)

Chisago County:

Incidents:

Dec. 12: 1100 block of S. Frandsen Ave., Rush City, fire call; a deputy responded to a Plastech building and found there was a fire next to the building with active flames. He was able to put it out with snow. It is unknown who started the fire. (6:18 p.m.)

37000 block of Wild Mountain Rd., Amador Twp., a deputy received an email saying that someone had swiped a snowboard from Wild Mountain on Dec. 11. The board was $350 in value. There are no suspects at this time. (4:35 p.m.)

Dec. 13: Lincoln Rd., Lofton Ave., Chisago Lake Twp., a deputy was called to the area to dispatch a deer. He reported that no one on the deer list would come and get the animal because it was “too cold.” Dispatch was advised to let the county highway department know of the deceased animal. (4:16 p.m.)

Dec. 14: 38000 block of Tanger Dr., North Branch, deputies responded to a mutual aid call for a theft at Tower Liquors. A vehicle believed to be involved in the theft was located on I-35. It was stopped in the Kwik Trip parking lot in Stacy. Upon searching the vehicle, cocaine was located, as was the stolen property. All suspects in the vehicle were arrested. (3:42 p.m.)

Dec. 15: 1700 block of Rush Point Dr. Cir W, Rush City, theft of vehicle; the vehicle was reportedly parked on the road for sale. Someone stole it from that location. It was a blue 1991 Chevy K2500 with a license plate reading 033-KLH. It also had a Western Cable snow plow mounted to the front of the truck.

Bookings:

Dec. 12: Jennifer Ann Berg, 67, Stacy, misdemeanor domestic assault.

Kelsey Elizabeth Lewis, 25, Chisago City, theft.

Melissa Madeline Zielinski, 43, Sandstone, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of shoplifting gear, 5th degree possession of drugs-not a small amount of marijuana, theft-stolen checks, obstructing the legal process.

Tara Lynn Taylor, 28, North Branch, first degree burglary, assault.

Anthony James Thomas Washburn, 25, Harris, 4th degree DWI, uninsured vehicle, obstructing the legal process.

Dec. 13: Ryan Davidson Mosher, 28, Stanchfield, probation violation.

Brent Alan Schloer, 45, Harris, probation violation.

Dec. 14: Brandon Fredrick Winner, 22, Lindstrom, failure to register as a predatory offender.

Alicia Marie Raasch, 30, North Branch, felony contempt of court.

Troy Joseph Burth, 29, North Branch, felony contempt of court.

Dec. 15: Tomas Orlando Witte, 23, Wyoming, 2nd degree DWI.

Dec. 16: Jeffrey Alan Bostic, 3rd degree DWI.

Dec. 17: Jason Edwin Hecker, 33, Stacy, domestic assault, false emergency telephone calls, 3rd degree burglary.