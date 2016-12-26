Public comment at Stacy council meeting ends year on positive note

The Stacy City Council meeting opened on Dec. 13 with a singularly positive public comment period.

Stacy resident Troy Nelson came to the council meeting specifically to compliment city Maintenance Supervisor Tanner Jones and maintenance worker Gus Armstrong. Nelson complimented the work of the maintenance duo, especially regarding the ball fields.

“They (the playing fields) are in immaculate shape,” Nelson said.

This is important to the community, Nelson explained. He told the council he would be unable to keep bringing softball teams in for tournament play without the well-maintained ball fields, especially during Stacy Daze, when more than 700 people come to Stacy to play in or watch the softball tournaments.

Nelson spoke enthusiastically of the high usage the ball fields are seeing and said he is working to ensure that especially the kids have access to the ball fields. In response to a question about the condition of the turf, Nelson said that at times the turf is wet and very soft, but by the time the kids start playing in June, the fields are fairly dry.

“Kids don’t use the whole field; they’re just happy to have a field,” Nelson said of the T-ball and little league players. The only issue Nelson has fielded is when the fast pitch ladies’ league found that a ball field fence was too short. Nelson handled the issue immediately, reassigning that game to a different field.

“The job those two gentlemen did for this community this year was phenomenal,” Nelson said. “I couldn’t do it without them. If we don’t keep working together like this, these tournaments will go away.”