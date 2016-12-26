Reiter honored by the Minnesota County Attorneys Association

From the MN County Attorneys Association

Chisago County Attorney Janet Reiter was presented with the MCAA Johnson Distinguished Service Award at the Minnesota County Attorneys Association annual meeting. This award honors a MCAA member who has demonstrated a history of significant leadership, and whose activity has increased public awareness of the office of County Attorney.

Reiter was first elected Chisago County Attorney in November 2006. Prior to becoming the Chisago County attorney, she was an assistant county attorney in both Chisago and Washington Counties where her focus was on juvenile and child protection matters. In the role as counsel for social services, Reiter has consistently been uncompromising in pursuing the best interests of children who are abused or neglected.

She has been a speaker at several statewide seminars and served on the Children’s Justice Act Grant Committee for several years. She has continued that long commitment to the children of this state through her leadership with the Juvenile Law Committee of the MCAA, one of the busiest committees. Reiter seeks collaboration and consensus within her committee and provides well thought-out recommendations in the juvenile law field. Reiter leads with a quiet confidence and earns the respect of others with her hard work and dedication.

Reiter is also active in the Association’s efforts at the Minnesota Legislature. “Janet has been one of the primary point people as we navigate the current world of child protection under the shadow of the Governor’s Task Force and media reports,” Assistant County Attorney Erin Johnson said. “She shows her passion and commitment through every contact with legislators, social workers and other advocates.”

Assistant Crow Wing County Attorney Janine LePage said, “Janet and I were taught that trials in their most simplistic form is about story telling. In this work we do, particularly in child protection and with victims of violent crime, we walk along in some very damaged and painful spaces. While there, we have a responsibility to do no additional harm, or as little harm as possible. Our stories somehow become interwoven with the stories of those families with whom we work. From what I have known of Janet, her life story thus far, and her leadership with the MCAA, has been accomplished with impeccable integrity, quiet perseverance and good judgment. Janet has pushed through personal hardships and continued to give of herself and lead with such beauty and grace.”

“We are lucky to have such a talented person who gives so generously of herself to the profession and to the MCAA,” said MCAA executive director Robert Small.