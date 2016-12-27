George H. Wurst, age 84, of Rush City, Minnesota, passed away on December 21, 2016.

He is preceded in death by parents George and Mary Wurst; brothers Donald (Jane) Wurst and John Wurst, brother-in-law Richard Drapinski.

Geroge is survived by wife Arlette; children Sandra (Michael) Husnik, Sherryl (Bill) Yechout, and Daniel (Bonnie) Wurst; grandchildren Jenica, Kendra, Cory, Marissa, Andrea, Derek and Callie; four great-grandchildren; sister Nancy Drapinski; brother James (Marcia) Wurst; sister-in-law Karen Wurst; longtime friend of 65 years Jim Lalla; and many other relatives and friends.

George enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, bowling, duck hunting, fishing and traveling.

He served in Okinawa during the Korean War and was a 40 year employee of Burlington Northern Railroad.

Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, North Branch. Visitation 10 a.m. until service at church. Private family interment. Memorials preferred to: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Minnesota Chapter, 1711 Broadway Street NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413.

Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.

