County Board denies Muslim cemetery proposal, 3-2

This 16-acre parcel of land near Lofton Avenue and 261st Street in south Chisago Lake Township is the area that was proposed for the Islamic cemetery.

Photos by Derrick Knutson

There were back-and-forth discussions between commissioners and even a member of the public forcing down tears Dec. 21 just prior to the Chisago County Board voting 3-2 to deny a conditional use permit application that would have allowed an Islamic cemetery to be constructed in south Chisago Lake Township.

Commissioners George McMahon, Lora Walker and Rick Greene voted against the proposal, with commissioners Mike Robinson and Ben Montzka voting in favor.

Enes Gluhic, speaking after the meeting for the Islamic Community of Bosniaks in Minnesota, the group looking to have a 2-acre cemetery on a 16-acre plot of land near Lofton Avenue and 261st Street, said he was disheartened by the decision, but not surprised.

“I expected a lot of pushback, just because of the religious aspect of it,” he said. “It is what it is. I can’t change people, but I can show that we are a good group of people.”

Before the board addressed the permit application, it had to deal with an environmental assessment worksheet request, due to residents of the 261st Street neighborhood submitting a petition to the Minnesota State Environmental Quality Board.

County staff recommended to the board voting against the worksheet request, which was ultimately done, 3-2. Had it passed, it would have required the board to put off voting on the permit application for the cemetery until an environmental assessment of the area could take place, a process that would have taken around six months and cost the county thousands of dollars out of its contingency fund.

Commissioner George McMahon argued that the board had enough information before it to make a decision on the permit, and that the assessment wouldn’t have gleaned new information.

Kurt Schneider, director of environmental services, zoning and parks for Chisago County, went over a staff report before the vote on the worksheet request that detailed the assertions the petitioners were making, with researched responses from the county.

One argument that has been made from neighbors in the area of the proposed cemetery is that the natural burial method (no caskets) used by those of the Islamic faith would contaminate ground water.

In his correspondence with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Schneider said the agency “had not found any data to have concern related to cemeteries.”

It was also noted by county staff during the meeting that the proposed site is not within a wetland, nor was it within the 100-year flood plain.

“Staff has identified that ‘lowland’ is without reference to a benchmark or some other criteria or specific definition,” Schneider said. “We then proceeded to identify, using data cited by the petitioner, two-thirds of the parcel is considered well-drained and suitable for burial, with 4.8 acres considered marginal for the purpose. The burial area was not sited to be in the areas of marginal suitability.”

Public comment

Despite dozens of people speaking about the cemetery application at the Dec. 1 Chisago County Planning Commission meeting and then the following week at the Dec. 7 County Board meeting, the majority of commissioners agreed to allow public comment again on the matter.

Ana Zack, her voice cracking at times, read a letter drafted by her father that explained that her family is of the opinion that having the cemetery in the area would decrease the value of their family farm, making it difficult to sell. She said proceeds from the sale of the farm, cows and equipment would be her parents’ retirement money.

She also brought up a point that has been said by others during previous meetings: The applicants aren’t members of the community. Someone near the proposed cemetery site placed this homemade sign in the ditch that conveys the opinion of the neighbors in the area.

“The ICBMN has no local connections with the area,” she said. “Most local churches have their cemeteries, which they oversee and are responsible for. They are a part of our community. This will be the only one I know of with no local affiliation.”

Jeff Radich echoed Zack’s assertion about property value decline, saying the cemetery could hurt the people in the area “very badly.”

Residents who had talked about property values through the three meetings when the cemetery proposal was discussed referenced articles from realty sites realtor.com and redfin.com, and one thesis paper from Macalester College was noted.

Recent local sales data from Chisago County doesn’t exactly back up the assertions about property value decline being directly related to proximity to a cemetery. A Nov. 21, 2016, report from the Chisago County Assessor’s Office details sales of homes near cemeteries from 2015 to 2016. Twelve of the 16 homes listed sold for above estimated market value. One home sold for estimated market value, and the other three sold for slightly below market value.

Gluhic also spoke during public comment, trying to quell some of the fears neighbors had about aesthetics. He said the site would be thoroughly screened by trees, and it would actually be behind a knoll in the land, making it difficult, if not impossible, to see clearly from the road.

Board decision This table from Chisago County shows recent sales data for homes in close proximity to cemeteries. Twelve of the 16 homes listed sold for above estimated market value.

Graphic supplied

Board Chairman Mike Robinson, as the meeting was starting, stepped down from that post and relinquished his meeting-running duties to Vice Chair Ben Montzka. After the decision was made to deny the application, he said that he wanted it on record that he had no part in the result.

McMahon was the commissioner to bring about the motion for denial. As his findings of fact, he presented a document to the board which stated that he thought the site was “too tight” for the proposed cemetery, and his main sticking point was the effect it could have on property values. He also said he had an independent appraisal done that shows cemeteries lower the values of nearby properties. This appraisal was not presented to county staff prior to the board meeting.

In point No. 7 of his document, McMahon wrote, “The general unsightliness of a cemetery in the area will have a negative impact on nearby properties and potential future developments.”

Robinson said he disagreed with that assertion and other arguments that had been presented for the denial.

“I don’t think some of these conditions will stand up in court at all,” he said. “I was out there today, at this site, I looked at it, and from my understanding the cemetery part of this land is going to be behind the knoll. Most of the houses, they’re not going to see it. It’s going to be real hard to see this from the road.”

Robinson also addressed the traffic concern argument levied by many of the residents of the area.

“A house will cause way more traffic than a cemetery,” he said. “I talked to (County Engineer) Joe Triplett. He says a house averages 10 trips a day. Over a year’s time, we’re talking between 3,000 and 4,000 trips. This cemetery, if there’s 25-30 people coming three to four times a year, it’s a big difference than 3,000. It’s not even close.”

Robinson then said the real reason why this application has been so controversial is because of the religion of those who would be buried there.

“There are a lot of people who are against this,” he said. “There are people who have called me up, and they’re not talking about the gate or the fence or whatever. They’re basically telling me that they don’t want it there because of the applicants’ religion. It’s wrong what people are saying.”

Montzka, who said he was only in favor of the proposal if a number of conditions were paired with it, backed Robinson up on that point.

“Maybe it would have been easier, if it had been a majority religion – say if it has been a Lutheran cemetery or maybe a Baptist cemetery, but the bottom line is that we’re dealing with the application, as it is,” he said. “For myself, I have to come to the conclusion, that although it’s not a good site for a cemetery, I can’t find with the evidence in the record. … I can’t find enough basis to outright to deny it.”

Walker, like Robinson, said she had received calls from county residents about the proposal, and she asserted she’s heard no talk about religion.

Further considerations

At this time, Gluhic said no decisions have been made about possible actions the Islamic Community of Bosniaks in Minnesota might take, following the board’s decision. He said he wanted to thank Chisago County staff members for all of their hard work on the application.

Other Islamic cemeteries across the country, and even one in Minnesota, have been turned down by local boards, only to have that decision reversed at the judicial level.

“I would like to go over the hearing again, personally, and discuss it with my board, because we do have a board for our community, and see what the community feels like we should be doing,” Gluhic said.

He explained that prior to selecting the Chisago County site, other sites that property owners were willing to sell to them were considered, but the area in Chisago Lake Township turned out to be the best choice, due to it not being near designated wetlands. He said in no way is the ICBMN out to ruffle feathers – they simply want a place, dedicated to them, to lay their members to rest in the tradition of their faith.

“If there is another piece of land somebody is willing to sell, … as long as it has a decent location and the price is right, we would consider it,” he said. “It’s going to help our community, if anybody is open for it.”