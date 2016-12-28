Harris City Council briefs

The following actions and discussion points were addressed at the Dec. 12 Harris City Council meeting.

Action on firearms ordinance set for January

During the public comment session of the Harris City Council meeting, the question arose as to why at one time revisions to the firearms ordinance were set to be discussed, but the item was not on the City Council agenda.

City Clerk Joanne Dargay indicated that Mayor Diane Miller requested the discussion on the ordinance be postponed until the January 2017 meeting because she would not be in attendance at the Dec. 12 meeting but would be in attendance at the January meeting. Council Member John Rossini said he would review the discussion that was held at the Planning Commission, but there would be no action on the ordinance until the mayor was in attendance.

Later on in the evening, during the review of the Planning Commission minutes, Rossini indicated that the Planning Commission was presented with a draft ordinance that had been reviewed by the city’s attorney and compared this to the existing ordinance. Rather than pass the new revised ordinance, which would make the use of firearms within the city limits more restrictive, the Planning Commission recommended changing the existing ordinance. The changes made the use of firearms less restrictive. Rossini said the major change was that target shooting cannot take place between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Fire Department elections

During the review of the Fire Department minutes, Fire Chief Joe Carlson brought up the change in how the elections will be held for the various officer positions in the department.

Carlson said that the department has been electing its chiefs and officers the same way since the 1950s. Now the council is telling the department that method can no longer be used. Carlson said that at a special meeting, held Dec. 6, the council changed how the chiefs and officers will be selected, and the council will now choose who will fill those positions.

Carlson was frustrated that the council held a meeting that directly affected the Fire Department and no one bothered to call or contact him about the meeting. Dargay said that any special meeting has to be posted at specific locations to make the meeting legal, and this special meeting met the requirements.

Councilman Dan Sculley said the change in how the chiefs and officers are chosen is being driven by liability. The League of Minnesota Cities carries the insurance for the city and the league has indicated that if the Fire Department chooses its own officers through election it opens the city up to liability issues.

Carlson said it appears that the Fire Department members are having no input into who or how the chiefs and officers will be chosen. He wanted to know why would the City Council be more qualified to pick the department’s chiefs and officers than the members of the department.

On Dec. 15 there was an open meeting where a representative from the league was in attendance to explain the difference in liability to the city based on whether the department elects its leadership or the City Council selects the leadership.

Carlson said until a final determination is made how the process will be done, the Fire Department will put their election of new officers on hold. But Carlson stressed the department would like to be part of the process.

More Fire Department news

In other Fire Department issues, the Fire Department’s Relief Association is requesting an increase in the retirement pension amount for its members. The increase would be from $1,100 to $1,200. Based on the information from Oberloah and Associates, this increase would not require a contribution from the city. Carlson said that the Relief Association investment accounts are doing well and the funds generated must be put back into the Relief Association. These funds can be used for pensions for the members. Rossini asked to have the matter tabled until the January 2017 meeting. The mayor is schooled in how the pension system works and would have additional insight into the matter.

Property tax levy

The council also approved the property tax levy. The final amount that was certified was $496,828 which is the amount that was discussed at the Truth in Taxation meeting on Dec. 6. This amount is an increase of 1.99 percent from the prior year. It is also $25,329 less than the projection that was sent to residents earlier this year.

Travel expenses

At the request of the city personnel, the council also reviewed a portion of the personnel policy dealing with travel and travel expenses.

The city personnel were under the impression that when traveling on city business the employee would be paid both their hour worked wage and mileage. The personnel policy specifies that is the case.

The reason this was added to the agenda was that there was an indication that some council members thought this should be changed, and the employee would get either their hours worked wage or mileage. Dargay said, by law, the hours worked must be paid, but it does not have to be at the normal rate of the employee; it can be minimum wage. Mileage does not have to be paid.

The example that Dargay used was that when she goes to Menards to pick up items for the city, she does not charge mileage to the city. Dargay goes by Menards on her way to work. But Dargay does start her hours worked when she arrives at Menards.

Dargay contacted other cities in the area and those cities that responded indicated that their employees are paid both their normal hours worked wage and mileage because the amount for mileage is for wear and tear on the employee’s personal vehicle.

The council decided to leave the personnel policy as is and pay employees both their hours worked wage and mileage.