Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S): Madianna Garcia-Greenleaf, a single woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation, as nominee for Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group, Corporation, a Michigan corporation

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment recorded on August 29, 2016 as Document Number A591273 in the Office of the County Recorder of Chisago County, Minnesota.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $417,000.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

February 9, 2016

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on February 16, 2016 as Document Number A585686 in the Office of the County Recorder of Chisago County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$433,347.13

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 14, Block 1, Saddle Shores, Chisago County, Minnesota

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 13679 MAXWELL RD, CHISAGO CITY, MN 55013

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Chisago County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group, Corporation, a Michigan corporation

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 02.00237.14

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 100814900001176838

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Chisago County Sheriffs Office, 313 North Main Street, Room 100, Center City, Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2017.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: December 21, 2016

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

Steven R. Little, Esq.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(16-1698-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

ECM Post Review

December 28, 2016, January 4, 11, 18, 25, February 1, 2017

636373