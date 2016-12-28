Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

15-101832
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
March 31, 2012
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $67,756.96
MORTGAGOR(S): Phillip M. Cross a/k/a Philip M. Cross and Vicki E. Milbrandt, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
SERVICER:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed April 3, 2012, Chisago County Recorder, as Document Number A-543013
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
All that part of Lot Three (3) in Block Twenty-Nine (29), of Daniel Lindstroms Second Addition to the City of Lindstrom, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the Register of Deeds Office in and for said County described as follows:
Commencing at the Southwesterly corner of Lot 4, said Block 29; thence in a Northeasterly direction along the boundary line of Lot 3 and Lot 4 in said Block 100 feet; thence in a Southeasterly direction and parallel with Westerly front line of said Lot 3, 38 feet, thence in a Southwesterly direction parallel with the said boundary line between said Lots 3 and 4, a distance of 100 feet, thence in a Northwesterly direction along the Westerly front line of said Lot 3 to the place of beginning.
And
All that part of Lot 4 in Block 29 of Daniel Lindstroms Second Addition to the City of Lindstrom, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the Register of Deeds in and for County of Chisago, described as follows:
Commencing at the South corner of said Lot 4, thence in a Northeasterly direction along the boundary line between said Lot 4 and Lot 3 in said Block, 100 feet; thence in a Northwesterly direction and parallel with the front line of said Lot 4, 66 feet to the boundary line between said Lot 4 and Lot 5 in said Block; thence in a Southwesterly direction along said last mentioned boundary line to the West corner of said Lot 4, thence in a Southeasterly direction along the front line of said Lot 4 to the place of beginning, being the Westerly 100 feet of said Lot 4. State of Minnesota
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
12960 Pleasant Ave,
Lindstrom, MN 55045
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 15.00341.00
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Chisago
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $65,107.19
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 17, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 313 North Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on August 17, 2017, or the next business day if August 17, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: December 21, 2016
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559
Diane F. Mach – 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X
Gary J. Evers – 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road,
Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
ECM Post Review
December 28, 2016 January 4, 11, 18, 25, February 1, 2017
636427