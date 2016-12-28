Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

October 26, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $204,880.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Jason E. Swenson and Renee M. Swenson, husband and wife; and Linda L. Williams, a single woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Minnesota Lending Company, LLC

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 1005321-0601899797-3

SERVICER:

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC

LENDER: Minnesota Lending Company, LLC.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING:

Chisago County Minnesota, Recorder, on October 30, 2007, as Document No. A-491706. Said mortgage modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on October 6, 2015 as Document Number A582022 in the office of the Chisago County Recorder.

ASSIGNED TO: GMAC Mortgage, LLC dated 04/22/2011, recorded on, 05/03/2011 as Document No. A-532841.

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC dated 02/12/2015, recorded on, 02/27/2015 as Document No. A-575675.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Two (2), Block One (1), Goose Lake Hills, Chisago County, Minnesota.

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

48131 AUTUMN CT, STANCHFIELD, MN 55080

PROPERTY I.D: 06.00689.32

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Chisago

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

Two Hundred Sixty-Nine Thousand Nine Hundred Eighty-Seven and 14/100 ($269,987.14)

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

10:00 AM on February 22, 2017

PLACE OF SALE: Chisago County Sheriff`s Office, 313 N. Main St., Rm 100, Center City, MN 55012

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 22, 2017, or the next business day if August 22, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: December 22, 2016

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company

Randall S. Miller & Associates, PLLC

Attorneys for Assignee of

Mortgage/Mortgagee

Canadian Pacific Plaza,

120 South Sixth Street, Suite 2050

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Phone: 952-232-0052

Our File No. 16MN00167-1

