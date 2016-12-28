School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 139

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

NOVEMBER 17, 2016

The Regular School Board Meeting was called to order by Chairperson Folkema at 5:30 p.m. in Room 201 at the Rush City High School.

Roll Call

Board Members present: Scott Tryon, Stefanie Folkema, Matt Meissner, Matt Perreault, Teri Umbreit. Board Members absent: Scott Anderson. Others in attendance: Teresa Dupre, Superintendent; Brent Stavig, High School Principal; Jason Mielke, CE Jacobson Principal; Aaron Nielson (MMKR); Lee Rood, Activities Director and coaches from Girls Volleyball and Football.

Approval of Regular School Board Meeting Agenda

Motion #11116 by Tryon, seconded by Perreault approving the Regular School Board Meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

Approval of Consent Agenda Items

Motion #11216 by Umbreit, seconded by Meissner approving the following Consent Agenda Items:

Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting of October 27, 2016

Bills, obligations, and invoices totaling $718,832.57 for Rush City, and $492,877.45 for SCRED

Approve Personnel

Rush City ISD #139

None

SCRED

Approve Tenure Status for Jami Kritzeck

Approve FMLA for Kelly Demers, School Psychologist, January 26, 2017 April 28, 2017

Motion carried unanimously.

Consideration of Item(s) Removed From Consent Agenda

None

Recognition/Policy Review

The School Board recognized the Coaching teams for Girls Volleyball and Boys Football for their successful seasons and for leading their teams to the Section 7AA playoff, where both teams were awarded second place. Each coach was presented with a certificate.

The School Board also officially recognized the 86 students in grades 8 12 who earned the distinction of Academic Honor Roll. The students earned an A in every class for the entire 2015/2016 school year. Academic letters, certificates and pins were awarded to the students on the morning of November 19th in the theater. The names of students and a short article were also printed in the Post Review.

Motion #11316 by Tryon, seconded by Umbreit approving Activities Director Rood to pursue the dedication of the softball and baseball fields, motion carried unanimously.

Financial Information

1. Financial Audit FY16

Aaron Nielson of Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich & Co. reviewed the general purpose financial statements for Independent School District #139 and the St. Croix River Education District and issued an unmodified opinion through the audited financial statements and management letters. After board review of the various financial statements, including student activities accounts;

Motion #11416 by Perreault, seconded by Meissner accepting the independent auditors report on the general purpose financial statements of Independent School District #139.

Motion #11516 by Tryon seconded by Perreault accepting the independent auditors report on the general purpose financial statements for St. Croix River Education District for the school year 2015-2016.

Both motions carried unanimously.

2. Investments

Substituting for Business Manager Frost, Superintendent Dupre reported the district has $2,543,499 invested as of October 31, 2016. The quarter ended September 30, 2016 investment reports were reviewed. In the general operating funds $13,710 interest was earned in 2015-16 fiscal year. The trust fund earned $4,885.16 interest for the operating timeline of October 1, 2015 to September 30, 2016.

Motion #11616 by Umbreit, seconded by Meissner to transfer $4,885.16 from the trust fund to the community service fund to offset operating loss for the aquatic center. Motion carried unanimously.

3. Revenue/Expenditure Update

Superintendent Dupre reviewed the 2016-17 revenue and expenditure report noting that general fund expenditures are approximately $398,000 greater than revenue to date but that fund balances are sufficient to meet current cash flow obligation.

Communications

The board held an open discussion about the November 2016 Operating Referendum results. If/when another referendum is held, more communication with ALL Rush City School residents/taxpayers will need to occur. The board will discuss future decisions regarding a referendum during budget work sessions in January 2017.

Approximately 25 Rush students in grades 7 to 12 have indicated an interest in becoming part of a Leos Club. Leos are the student aspect of Lions Club. Although the Leos and Lions have not yet formally met, our Leos are very busy demonstrating their community support and commitment to service by ensuring donations for Santa Days and the Tiger Store will be a success.

Winter Newsletter was sent to all 55069 residents and parents of students in the school district electronically and in the mail.

Various articles about our school continue to be published in the Post Review. The commitment from the school district is to provide them with an article at least two times per month.

Reports

Positive Point – Elementary

Priority Area 1: Achieve Academic Excellence

We have designed a balanced literacy implementation checklist, and from this list will focus on proficiency in the area of small group guided reading this first half of the school year.

Our teaching teams have been working very hard establishing proficiency rubrics for literacy, related to our units of study, and aligning them to standards.

Our new standards based report cards went out first quarter with 4,3,2,1 grading, with the goal of a unified system across all grades K-6

Priority Area 2: Foster a Positive and Safe Environment

Our PBIS team spent the past two days at the MDE training cohort in St. Cloud. We gained value knowledge on active supervision and behavioral interventions that we will bring back to staff.

Our next prek-2nd Tiger Pride Friday series is Friday November 20th with some of the seniors from the football team. They will talk about a safe and positive environment on our playgrounds and buses.

Our new mentor program is ready to get begin! High school mentor candidates have received applications and we are getting them back already. Training will take place next Wednesday November 23rd.

Priority Area 3: Financial Stability to Support the District Mission

Our students did a great job of collecting box-tops and we will be receiving a check of approximately $1200 to help with student activities.

Priority Area 4: Strengthen Community Relationships

We had an outstanding conference attendance of 96% of our students be represented by parents or guardians, we also had 376 students attend with their parents.

During conferences we also held a Title One parent night in which a group of parents were able to learn more details about our program and services.

Positive Points – High School

Priority Area 1: Achieve Academic Excellence

Our Choir and Wind Ensemble performed wonderfully at the Veterans Day celebration. Angel Martinez delivered a powerful speech honoring the service of our veterans.

Following the amazing Veterans Day celebration several veterans spoke with our students about their experiences. The students were fully engaged and took the messages to heart.

Conferences were held on November 9th and 10th. A new schedule was implemented and they were well attended.

Ashley Fitcher and Erika Matzke Stoltz attended an MDE PLC training. They then shared the information with the entire teaching staff during staff development.

Priority Area 2: Foster a Positive and Safe Environment

Conducted our first two lockdown drills one with an internal threat and one external. Both were executed incredibly well Sgt. Foster was impressed with the urgency and effectiveness of the staffs response.

Our new CCMH committee has continued to meet, gather resources, and this month really work to establish a formal Crisis Team.

I attended a school law conference. Learned how to proactively navigate some of the most recent issues high schools are facing.

Priority Area 3: Financial Stability to Support the District Mission

Internal planning for next year is underway. Our goal is to ensure we utilize our resources as efficiently as possible while maintaining quality programing.

Priority Area 4: Strengthen Community Relationships

Superintendent Dupre has been meeting with the Leos Club. This club links our students to the Rush City Lions. Together they will serve our community.

GPS 45:93 has applied for federal funding that could be used to enhance career readiness programing.

Updates

As mentioned in positive points, Rush City Schools was very proud of the Veterans Day program held on November 9th. Almost 80 Veterans were present to be honored by our band, choirs, student speakers, our entire student body and members of the community. We are very grateful to Dennis Pederson for his leadership and guidance as we developed the program and to the Rush City Boy Scouts for their participation and flag ceremony. An event that certainly will be planned for the future; yet will be difficult to improve upon, as it truly was an amazing event and one to be very proud of.

School Board Advisory Committee met for the first time on November 14th. Students, parents, staff, school board members and administration are all members of the committee. Based on data from the 2015/2016 Strategic Action plan and survey results, three task forces have been formed which include; Food Task Force, Student Stress levels, and Expanding our communication to ALL Rush City School residents. The committee will also provide oversight on the aspects of the Worlds Best Workforce plan required by MDE.

Motion #11716 by Perreault, seconded by Tryon to approve the 2016/2017 Strategic Action Plan inclusive of the MDE mandated Worlds Best Workforce Plan. Motion carried unanimously.

Principals Stavig and Mielke provided the board with an update on the TSA (Therapeutic Services Agency) provided in our schools called the School Link Program. The program is funded by a Chisago County grant for which we are grateful. TSA has expanded our services this school year based on need from one full time therapist to two. The therapists at the Elementary School work with families, parents, and students, where at the High School the services are primarily focused on student support. Services require parent notification and permission.

Superintendent Dupre provided a summary of the extensive staff development initiatives Rush City teachers and other staff members have participated in to date in a follow-up email to school board members. Staff has participated in sessions both at school during our staff development days and at SCRED. Due to budget cuts our staff has not been able to attend any regional or state level staff development conferences. All staff development activities are directly connected to our Strategic Action Plan priorities.

Meetings Attended

Board member Tryon provided a brief update regarding a recent SCRED Governing Board Meeting.

Old Business

New Business

Lee Rood provided an overview of the Aquatic Center operation for the 2016 season. Revenues were $115,900 and expenditures $137,116, producing a deficit of $21,215. The City of Rush City and Rush City Schools Community Service fund contribute 50% of the operating loss; for the 2016 season the amount is $10,607.78 each. Motion #11816 by Umbreit, seconded by Meissner to approve the report. Motion carried unanimously.

No school board members have indicated an interest in attending the MSBA Annual Leadership Conference in January 2017.

Motion #11916 by Perreault, seconded by Meissner to adopt the Resolution Canvassing Returns of Votes of School District Special Election. Motion carried unanimously.

Calendar

Regular Board Meeting, High School Room 201, 12/22/16, 5:30 pm

Adjournment

Motion #111016 by Perreault, seconded by Tryon adjourning the Regular Board meeting at 7:25 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.

Published in the

ECM Post Review

December 28, 2016

