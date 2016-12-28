Woman to be sentenced on officer assault, shoplifting charges

A woman looking to make her way out of the North Branch Shopko without paying for an array of items got more than she bargained for when a North Branch Police officer foiled her theft attempt.

Chisago County Attorney Janet Reiter said Melissa Madelyne Zielinkske, 43, of Sandstone, entered a plea to fourth-degree assault, theft and driving after cancellation in relation to the incident and is set to be sentenced Jan. 30. Prior to her sentencing, she violated conditions of her pretrial release and had a hearing on that matter Dec. 23.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 6:38 p.m. July 23, a North Branch Police officer responded to Shopko for a report of a theft in progress. An employee noted a woman, identified as Zielinkske, was under surveillance at the store, and it was believed she had shoplifted. The employee said he watched Zielinkske walk through the store via CCTV with a hand basket and an empty shoulder bag. Zielinkske put several bottles of perfume into the basket. She then proceeded to electronics and placed earbuds and GPS watches in the basket. She selected some clothing items and placed them in the basket.

Zielinkske stepped into the fitting room with the items. She eventually exited the fitting room and her bag now appeared full. She abandoned the hand basket. At approximately 6:50 p.m., Zielinkske attempted to exit the store without paying for any merchandise. Two store employees and the North Branch Police officer stopped her. She turned away and walked faster toward the door. The officer then said to her, “Ma’am, police officer, I need you to come back here.”

Zielinkske turned back to look at the officer, who was in full uniform. She started to run into the parking lot.

Zielinkske continued to run and told the officer to just leave her alone. She ran to a pickup truck. Zielinkske had the driver’s door open before the officer reached her. She tried to keep the door in between them and pushed the officer. Zielinkske then got into the driver’s seat.

She again told the officer to let her go because she had a warrant out for her arrest and she did not want to go to jail. During the struggle, Zielinkske was trying to get the key in the ignition of her vehicle. She had placed the bag on the seat next to her. The officer called for backup.

The officer and Zielinkske continued to struggle for the key. Zielinkske tried to start the vehicle. She was eventually able to get the truck started. The officer continued to give her verbal commands to stop the truck. The officer attempted to keep the shift lever in park. The parking lot was quite busy at this time of day.

Zielinkske was able to put the truck in reverse; she hit the gas pedal. The truck traveled backward approximately 10 feet; the officer was dragged. The officer’s feet feet hit the cart corral. The officer continued to yell at Zielinkske to stop. Zielinkske again repeated to just let her go.

Zielinkske again hit the gas pedal and the truck sped across the parking lot with both parties fighting for control of the shift lever. The officer was able to pull her feet inside of the truck. The officer was eventually able to get the truck in park. Zielinkske attempted to reach into her bag on the seat. The officer ordered Zielinkske to stop. She refused to comply.

Chisago County deputies arrived on the scene and gained control of Zielinkske. She was placed in handcuffs. Zielinkske still asked to be let go. She told deputies that she was just scared and did not want to go to jail and be away from her children. Deputies reminded Zielinkske that the officer she had been struggling with also had a family.

Deputies obtained statements from witnesses. One deputy searched Zielinkske’s truck and located a small, digital scale with white residue on it. The white residue tested positive for methamphetamine.

There were also a number of clothing items in the truck. A check of Zielinkske’s driving record revealed that her driving status is revoked.

A check of the items in Zielinkske bag that she had in Shopko revealed two pairs of wireless earbuds valued at $55.99 each, two Garmin Vivoactive smartwatches valued at $189.99 each, Coolwater perfume valued at $32.99, Lucky Darling perfume valued at $29.99, Pureology shampoo and conditioner valued at $29.99 each, two Maybelline tubes of makeup valued at $5.24 each, one tube of Maybelline makeup valued at $6.99, and one white fleece Country brand hooded sweatshirt valued at $17.59. The items totaled $649.98.

The items were photographed. In the bag, there was an alpha security key, a heavy-duty magnet and a small utility knife. All of these items can be used to remove security devices.

A deputy also located a number of electronic items in packages in the bed of the truck such as headphones, speakers and a video doorbell for a smartphone. The deputy photographed the items, along with the North Branch officer’s injuries. Those injuries included two fingernails being ripped off to the skin on her right hand, one finger was bleeding, bruising on both forearms, swelling and pain in her knees, and bruises on both upper arms, abdomen and thigh.

Zielinkske was transported to the Chisago County Jail by the officer, despite her injuries.

A check of Zielinkske’s criminal history includes, but is not limited to, two instances of misdemeanor theft and felony third-degree burglary.