Family Pathways promotes unique gifting opportunity

by Jason DeMoe

Promoted as the “perfect gift for that person who has it all,” a pay-it-forward opportunity via Family Pathways is available throughout this holiday season.

“We are offering people the chance to make a donation in honor of a loved one,” communications coordinator Caitlyn Netzer said. “Whether you call it a random act of kindness, paying it forward or just doing a good deed, generosity is a powerful thing.”

Anyone can stop in to any Family Pathways location and make a donation in any amount. The donor will then be given a card to hand to their loved one that explains how a donation has been made in his or her name. All of the proceeds from the pay-it-forward program will go back into funding Family Pathways programs and services. Locations include Forest Lake, Hinckley, Pine City, Rush City, Princeton, Cambridge, Isanti, Wyoming, North Branch, Lindstrom and St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.

One of the important programs that Family Pathways participates in is the backpack program. Every Tuesday morning, Forest Lake STEP students pack bags of food for Family Pathways Hunger Relief Services. The program helps to feed underserved students in the Forest Lake district.

“This partnership impacts many students who sometimes receive their only meals at school,” Netzer said. “The backpack program is designed to send students home with meals to ensure each child is fed.”

“The giving tree benefits Family Pathways Aging and Youth Services,” Netzer said. “Teens and older adults are often the most forgotten during the holiday season.”