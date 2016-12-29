Free mentoring program for youth

Do you know of a youth between the ages of 10-17 who could use a positive and caring adult in their corner? Maybe he or she is struggling with the challenges of late childhood-adolescence? Or perhaps the youth is isolated and needs a friend? Lakes Area Youth Service Bureau is here to help.

LAYSB is looking for youth participants for its “Making Connections Mentoring Program.” This is a free program that connects youth ages 10-17 with a caring adult in the community who can be a positive role model. Youth participants will spend time with their mentors (one to two times per month, depending on schedules), doing fun activities and learning new skills. The mentors also work with youth on goal setting and academic success while developing a healthy relationship.

LAYSB has caring adult mentors (male and female) who are ready and waiting to be matched with youth.

For more information, visit www.ysblakesarea.org or to receive an application, contact Terri Uy-Lennon at Lakes Area Youth Service Bureau at 651-464-3685 or [email protected]