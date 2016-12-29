Joan Hoffren of Harris, formerly of Roseville and Maplewood, passed at Ecumen of North Branch on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the age of 86.

Joan Jarchow was born on September 22, 1930 to Henry and Florence (Johnson) Jarchow in St. Paul, Minnesota. Joan grew up in Harris with her brother Allan. She graduated from Harris Elementary School and then North Branch High School in 1948. She graduated from UMD in 1953 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Education. Joan did her master’s course work in Business Education at the U of M and while she was in college she worked as a teacher’s assistant and a research assistant.

After teaching business courses in high schools for 30 years, Joan retired but later taught in a Christian day school in Georgia. Joan thoroughly enjoyed teaching as well as playing the trumpet in high school and UMD bands. While she was playing in the UMD band, she met her future husband, James A. Hoffren from Cloquet. They were married June 14, 1953 and from this union were blessed with two children: Laura Joan on July 31, 1959 and Todd Jameson on September 8, 1962.

Joan is survived by her children Laura (Lyle) Holmstrom of Harris and Todd Hoffren of Spring, Texas; granddaughter Elise Holmstrom of Vail, Colorado; niece and godchild Carolyn (Glen) Holmstrom of North Branch; great-nephews Jason (Jaime) Holmstrom and their daughter Shelby of North Branch, Matthew (LeAnne) Holmstrom and their sons Tyler and Lukas of Harris; many cousins, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Florence Jarchow; sister-in-law Betty Jarchow and daughter-in-law Deborah Hoffren.

Pastor Mark Gruner will officiate at funeral services for Joan: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Spring Lake Lutheran Church, North Branch. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned for one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Harris.

Joan loved her Lord, her family and teaching. She especially loved teaching and attending Bible studies. She will be greatly missed.

Memorial designations may be directed to:

Spring Lake Lutheran Church,

8440 Erickson Road NE, North Branch, MN 55056

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel www.funeralandcremationservice.com.