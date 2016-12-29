Rush City holiday concert features vocalist Jennifer Thyng

Guests at the December concerts with We R Able will be invited to join Jenni Thyng at the microphone to perform with her. This picture shows an interdisciplinary performance recently in which a song was represented visually. Thyng performs at the SCRED building in Rush City Dec. 31.

We R Able invites area residents to enjoy musical performances by Jenni Thyng of North Branch Dec. 31, offering a chance to celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of another. Thyng will sing holiday favorites and encourage the audience to sing along at the SCRED building at 425 S. Dana Ave., in Rush City. A light supper begins at 5 p.m., with music at 5:30. There is a modest fee for the meal, and donations are cheerfully accepted for the music.

Thyng began singing at age four and has had opportunities to perform for many organizations, churches, and radio and TV sports for sports fans. She grew up in the Grasston and Braham communities.

Coordinator Valorie Arrowsmith says, “We R Able provides accessible community education programs for adults with disabilities and the general public for four-school districts from Pine City to Chisago Lakes.” The celebrations will be interactive and guests will be encouraged to join Jenni at the microphone and perform with her.

For more information and to RSVP call 320-358-1211. Visit We R Able on Facebook for other information.