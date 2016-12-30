A season of goodwill and cheer

We had a very busy month leading up to the holidays. Our wonderful students created beautiful music as singers and instrumentals at concerts, for Santa Days and community events. We are so proud of their talents and the opportunities their teachers provide. Our fifth grade students brought to life the story of Scrooge, once again reminding us of the importance of kindness and giving. And speaking of giving, thousands of items for the local shelves were collected and donated by our students for families in need. The Santa Days store was a huge success due to the volunteer hours of our newly formed Leo’s Club. They created posters, flyers, delivered all the store items, and were there to help with shopping and wrapping. During the season of goodwill and cheer, it is such a pleasure for me to share with all of you the amazing things our students are doing for others.

In addition to being hard working students so many of them also take their own time to impact the lives of others. We know it is the many caring adults they have in their lives that influence their kindness. As we prepare for the possibilities to come in 2017 – we should also reflect on the many ways we can and should be so proud of the young people in our community. Thank you for all your support and for being important people in their lives! Your support of our schools, our staff and community are what make Rush City truly unique and very special.