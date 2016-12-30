Minnesota Reflections calendar features historic ECRL image

This historic ECRL photo, showing a line of young people awaiting the bookmobile in Stanchfield, was selected as one of the cover shots for the newly released Minnesota Digital Library’s Minnesota Reflections 2017 calendar.

Photo supplied

In May 1960, a photograph was taken of young people standing in line in anticipation of the East Central Regional Library bookmobile in Stanchfield. Now, more than 50 years later, that image and many more like it live on thanks to a unique project in Minnesota.

East Central Regional Library last year announced its first digital collection of historical images in Minnesota Digital Library’s Minnesota Reflections, courtesy of the Digital Public Library of America’s Public Library Partnerships Project. ECRL’s contribution to the Reflections project provides insight into the oldest existing multi-county regional public library system in Minnesota.

The collection includes images used in ECRL’s history book, “East Central Regional Library: Fifty Years of Connections, 1959-2009,” by Marilyn McGriff. These photographs include library buildings, past and present; retired library services, such as the bookmobile; and ECRL staff members over the years. The images illustrate the role ECRL has played in our communities and contribute to a greater understanding of rural library services in the state since 1959.

Find the full collection at http://reflections.mndigital.org/cdm/search/collection/p16022coll54.