Plunder the Christmas Tree with We R Able in Rush City

After making a holiday ornament, guests at the Christmas plundering event will decorate the tree, then do some song games around it, undress it tree, then throw it out the door.

Photo supplied

When the holidays come to a conclusion in Norway and Sweden, folks invite family and friends to come to their house or apartment to plunder the Christmas tree. We R Able is offering this Scandinavian experience at 2 p.m. Jan. 7 in Rush City at the SCRED building, 425 S. Dana Ave. Following tradition, the tree will be standing in the middle of the room. Participants will make a traditional ornament to hang on the tree, a tissue paper “cracker” called julgranskaramel, which has candy inside it. If readers would like to try some Swedish pronunciation, the word sounds like Yule-grahns-care-ah-mel.

Host Valorie Arrowsmith will teach the traditional song games that are used to celebrate this event, so guests will get a chance to learn a little Swedish. She is one of two licensed Swedish teachers in Minnesota, and has worked for many years to help people in the Upper Midwest to learn about Swedish culture and heritage through folk performances at festivals, camps, and events.

There will be some light refreshments to complete the afternoon. We R Able sponsors this event, and it is open to everyone and there is a modest fee to attend. To pre-register and get a discount on the fee call 320-358-1211.