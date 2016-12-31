NB gymnastics opens home arena with win over Flamingos

< > The all-around medalists at North Branch’s inaugural meet in its new gymnasium.

For the first time in seven years, the North Branch gymnastics team held a home meet at home. The Vikings opened their new gym on Dec. 20 with a 136.125 to 129.275 win over the Rush City/Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson Flamingos.

“To be here at home for the first time is very exciting,” North Branch coach Chris Johnson said. “We had a lot of fun.”

In years past, the Vikings’ “home” meets were held at Chisago Lakes.

Youth gymnasts from the North Branch ACE program performed for the crowd before the meet began in the way of an opening ceremony. Then the high schoolers began their competition on the vault, an event that saw high scores for both teams: 35.075 for the Vikings and 34.675 for the Flamingos. However, the vault also entailed a major setback for the Flamingos when sophomore Steva Perrotti sprained her ankle.

“A bummer on vault,” Flamingos coach Jessica Miller said. “She ran short and fell.”

Perrotti, who was scheduled to compete in all four events, was unable to continue. The Flamingos were forced to move forward on the uneven bars with just four performers, and promote eighth-grader Ellie White and freshman Kianna Helmin to varsity on balance beam and floor exercise, respectively.

“Sometimes it’s a mental thing,” Miller said of making the last-minute jump from JV to varsity. “But they both did a really good job of it.”

Miller estimated that the loss of Perrotti cost the Flamingos four points, a devastating blow for a team that was already considered the underdog.

Across the three remaining events, the Vikings gradually added to their lead, winning bars 32.175 to 29.225, beam 33.225 to 31.625, and floor 35.650 to 33.750.

The team scores were the lowest of the season for both teams. The Vikings have a season-high of 142.475, achieved in a close loss to Group AA powerhouse Cambridge-Isanti.

“It was a tough meet for the girls,” Johnson said. “There was a lot of energy flowing, and a lot of stress about having their first home meet. I’m hoping after tonight we’ll settle back in and do some bigger scores.”

The Flamingos’ best score so far is 132.625, though if Miller’s estimate of four points lost due to Perrotti’s injury is correct, the remaining Flamingos actually had one of their stronger meets at North Branch.

“We held it together and performed really well,” Miller said.

The Vikings notched another home victory on Dec. 22 against Buffalo, 139.525 to 130.275, improving their duals record to 3-1. They also won an eight-team invitational at Becker earlier this year.

The Flamingos are 1-2, plus a fifth-place finish at Becker.

North Branch will host three more meets in their new home. Another Tuesday-Thursday set will occur on Jan. 17 and 19, when the Vikings host Chisago Lakes and Princeton. St. Michael-Albertville will visit on Jan. 31.

Both the Vikings and the Flamingos are now off from competition over the winter break. The Vikings return to action on Saturday, Jan. 7, in an invitational at Princeton. The Flamingos will make their comeback at Grantsburg on Jan. 5.

“We’re looking forward to the Christmas break,” Miller said. “We haven’t really added any big skills that they didn’t try last year, so now we can get some practices in and get some higher-level skills in their routines.”