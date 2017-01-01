Crime around the region

St. Paul man charged with burglary, slashing 39 tires on property

by Rachel Kytonen

Isanti County News

A St. Paul man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal items from a garage and slashing 39 tires on a property located in Bradford Township.

Joseph John Chermak, 54, was charged before Judge James Dehn on Dec. 9 in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge with felony third-degree burglary; felony first-degree damage to property; and gross misdemeanor traffic DWI. Bail was set at $35,000 without conditions or $12,500 with conditions and Chermak’s next court appearance was set for Jan. 5.

According to court records, Chermak was convicted of gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI from Ramsey County in September 2014 and misdemeanor DWI from Hennepin County in December 2013.

The incident was reported around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 8 when the property owner reported Chermak was going in and out of a detached garage carrying items that did not belong to him.

According to the criminal complaint:

Isanti County deputies Jonathan Vander Vegt and Jason Sievert responded to a burglary in progress located along the 29820 block of Palm Street Northwest. The complainant reported there was a male going in and out of a detached garage carrying property.

Upon arrival, the deputies observed the garage door had been forced open and a padlock, which had been cut, was found on the ground in the doorway. The deputies found fresh shoe prints in recently fallen snow that went in and out of the garage.

Vander Vegt deployed his K-9 Kojak and began a search, which led behind the garage where a Jeep was parked. The Jeep was running, and the deputies observed it was full of property. Tire tracks indicated the Jeep entered the property from the rear of the property through fields. Chermak was located hiding underneath the Jeep. Chermak told the deputies it was his home and he could be there.

The complainant said when she woke up to use the bathroom she observed a male party going in and out of her garage carrying items from her garage. She said she could see the garage lights were on and knew the door had been forced open because it had been padlocked. She called 911 and continued to watch Chermak until deputies arrived. She informed the deputies Chermak is not allowed on the property.

The complainant looked through the window of the parked Jeep and identified multiple items that were taken from her garage that included a leaf blower, golf clubs, impact air wrenches, skill saws and a chain saw.

The deputies searched the exterior of the property where multiple vehicles were parked and discovered approximately 39 tires had been slashed by a knife. Deputies located shoe prints by the vehicles that appeared to be the same as the shoe prints that entered and exited the garage. The deputies also found two screens had been slashed on the east side of a barn, and a tarp covering a car port had been slashed.

Sievert interviewed Chermak in his squad car, and under Miranda, Chermak said he was at his residence to recover items that he claimed were his. Chermak admitted to having consumed alcohol at approximately 1 a.m.

Chermak was transported to the Isanti County Jail where a knife with a 4-inch blade was recovered on him. Alcohol sobriety testing was also completed and Chermak agreed to provide a breath test that registered a blood alcohol content of 0.12.

Gun fired in police chase

by Ryan Howard

Forest Lake Times

A law enforcement officer was dragged by a vehicle and another officer fired his gun during an early morning incident on Dec. 22 in the 10 block of Lee Street in Forest Lake.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, police officers from Forest Lake and Wyoming and sheriff’s deputies from Washington and Chisago counties were in the area of the incident following up on possible leads for arrest warrants. Around 2 a.m., officers attempted to arrest the driver of a minivan, but the driver allegedly fled the scene, briefly dragging an officer who had reached inside the van. The sheriff’s office reported that an officer fired his weapon while the other officer was being dragged; the vehicle was hit by gunfire, but no person was struck.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped near one of the intersections of U.S. Highway 61 and State Highway 97. The driver was arrested without further incident, but an officer stunned a passenger in the van when the passenger allegedly didn’t comply with the officers. After the passenger was checked out by emergency personnel, both of the vehicle’s occupants were transported to the Washington County Jail. The officer who was dragged was treated and released at Fairview Lakes Medical Center.

The names of the officers and suspects involved with the incident have not yet been released. The case is being investigated by the Chisago and Washington County sheriff’s offices, the Wyoming Police Department and the Minnesot Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The Times is inquiring about local policy regarding an officer firing a weapon.