NB girls start fast but fall to Fridley

< > Photo by Brad O'Neil

North Branch freshman Haley Hadrava drives through traffic (above); junior Sam Pederson looks for an open teammate. North Branch jumped to early leads of 11-2, 18-10 and 25-19, but a 26-6 Fridley run to close the first half doomed the Vikings, who went on to lose 80-65 on Dec. 22. “We had a great start, did a great job pressuring and getting turnovers,” coach Jerome Huselid said. “We had a couple bad stretches, and they scored a lot of points in a short amount of time.” Junior Jillyana Hoppe led the Vikings with 21 points. Freshman Cianna Selbitschka, seeing her first major action since returning from an injury, put away 15. Junior Katelyn Berg added 12. The Vikings (1-6) now head to Little Falls for a tournament on Dec. 29 and 30.

Photos by Brad O’Neil