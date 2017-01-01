Rush City fifth graders perform ‘The Christmas Carol’

< > The fifth-grade dance team of Alaina Johnson, Maria Biermaier and Summer Nelson showcase their skills.

by Amy Doeun

Contributing writer

For the past seven weeks the fifth-graders in Lori Nelson’s class in Rush City were practicing to perform the play “The Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens.

Nelson said that almost all the children were somewhat familiar with the basics of the story, even if it was from the Mickey Mouse version. However, the version of the play that they performed was the Charles Dickens one.

“We (Rush City Schools) purchased the play a long time ago,” Nelson said. “It is actually the version the high school would do, so it was a tough play to do.”

To help the children understand the story and be able to perform it Nelson said, “We diminished some of the parts so it wasn’t as long.”

For example, the main part of Ebenezer Scrooge was played by Braeden Rood in the first scene, then Adrianna Schroeder, Summer Nelson and Ella Ferrie, respectively. In this way, no one student had to learn the whole part. The narrator part was also broken up by scene.

The students helped paint the set and took pride in contributing ideas for the costumes as well.

Throughout the play, during scene breaks, there was a mini piano recital with Adrianna Schroeder and Braeden Rood each playing a piece. Recorder players Mikayla Ertz, Annabelle Hanson and Tanner Logan played between the next scenes. Singers Ella Ferrie, Lydia Bengston, Adrianna Schroeder and Alaina Johnson performed “Feliz Navidad,” the dance team of Summer Nelson, Alaina Johnson and Maria Biermaier performed, and the comedy stylings of Lydia Bengston, Annabelle Hanson and Addy Henthorn rounded out the evening.