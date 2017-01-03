Beverly Farr

Beverly M. Farr, age 77, of Pine River, MN, died peacefully on December 30, 2016, in Brainerd, MN.

Bev was born in Pine River to Les and Irene DeBolt on August 5, 1939. She went to High School in Backus, MN, and graduated in 1957.

On June 29, 1957, she married the love of her life, Dale Farr. They lived in North Branch for 30 years before returning to Pine River. In addition to raising their three sons, she helped take care of the family hobby farm.

Bev enjoyed being with her family riding horse, camping, and playing cards. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Backus, MN.

Bev is survived by her husband, Dale; and her children: Rick (Lynn) Farr of Cold Spring, Ron (Kathy) Farr of Brook Park and Wayne (Rhonda) Farr of Rush City; grandchildren: Ryan (Kristina) Farr, Derek (Jillian) Farr, Jennifer (Nathan) Stolt and Deon (Brittany) Farr; great-grandchildren: Rozlyn Farr, Calvin Farr, Ryley Stolt, and Jamison Stolt; sister, Marlys Wiggins; and brother and sister-in-law, Clyde and Sis DeBolt.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Les and Irene DeBolt; sister, Beatrice; and brother and sister-in-law, Erwin and Irene “Punky” DeBolt.

Funeral service at the First Lutheran Church in Pine River on Thursday, January 5, 2017, at 2 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Honorary Urn Bearers will be her grandsons, Ryan Farr, Derek Farr, Deon Farr and Nathan Stolt. Interment in the spring at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Backus, MN. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.