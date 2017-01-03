Jennifer L. Didovic, age 45 of Lino Lakes, formerly of North Branch, Minnesota, passed away on December 29, 2016.

She was born on November 19, 1971 in Chisago City, Minnesota to parents William and Patricia (Hals) Mitchell. She graduated in 1990 from North Branch High School and married Jasmin Didovic on January 14, 2002. Her kids were very important to her; she enjoyed four wheeling with her family and she loved riding motorcycle with her husband and friends.

Jennifer is preceded in death by her parents William and Patricia Mitchell.

She is survived by her husband Jasmin; children Jasmina and Edin; sister Anne (Patrick) Lawrence; brother-in-law Admir (Kristi) Didovic; nieces and nephews Andrew and Emily Lawrence, Alex, Adela, Aldina, Adis, and Almin Didovic; her mother’s fiancé Robert Fredrickson; mother-in-law Sefka Didovic and other relatives and friends.

Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2017 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Private family interment at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.