Melva M. Carlson

Melva Marie Carlson, age 88 of North Branch, died on Monday, January 2, 2017 at Brask Haven Assisted Living in North Branch.

Melva was born and raised on the family farm east of North Branch to E. Manfred and Minnie Marie (Anderson) Carlson on December 28, 1928. She attended North Branch School. Melva worked at Larson’s Grocery Store in North Branch for five years then attended Globe Business College in St. Paul graduating with a degree in Advanced Accounting. She worked for St. Paul Postal Credit Union for 23 years as their Accountant and then MEA Credit Union as their Accountant for seven years before retiring.

Melva is preceded in death by her parents Manfred and Minnie Carlson and brother Arnold Carlson.

She is survived by her cousin Duane Johnson of North Branch and cousin Jerry (Jana) Engdahl of North Branch and their children, Kyle (fiancé Anna Munns) Engdahl of Fargo, N.D. and Nichelle (Jacob) Karas of Pine City as well as other relatives and friends.

Memorial services held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2017 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch with Rev. Jon Yurk officiating. Music provided by Cathie Hendren and Jon Ekstrom. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Interment at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch.

Arrangements under the direction of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences maybe left at www.grandstrandfh.com.