Christmas wish fulfilled by local business owners

The Schlangen family, along with the Johnstons, Bergman and Nelson-Johnston show off the new gifts. Photos supplied

by Amy Doeun

Contributing writer

When Mac Johnston of East Central Sports was approached by longtime employee and friend David Ellerton about the possibility of doing a service project as a company this year, Johnston was excited about the opportunity.

“He (Ellerton) said it would be really cool to do something like this,” Johnston said.

Johnston agreed and approached father Todd Johnston of Rush City Liquors (opening in January in the old Cenex building across from the fire hall), Chuck Bergman of Majestic Towing, and Dustin Nelson-Johnston of Rush City Auto about the possibility of doing something for the community.

The Post Review talked to Todd and Mac Johnston Dec. 23. They were very excited about the next morning.

“We put it out on Facebook that if anyone knows of someone who had a hard year that could really use a pick-me-up this Christmas to let us know,” Todd said. “We got six entries.”

The three companies of East Central Sports, Majestic Towing and Rush City Auto planned to collaborate to give three children a four-wheeler and motorcycle.

However, the winning family was a family with four children, ages 8-14.

“The husband in the family died this year from a rare form of cancer; he was only 36,” Todd said.

“We decided it wouldn’t be fair to only do three four-wheelers, so each child will get a four-wheeler and motorcycle,” Todd said. “I pitched in one (from Rush City Liquors) so that each child could have one.”

The morning of Dec. 24, the two Johnstons, Nelson, Bergman and Ellerton met to load the gifts. Around 10:30 a.m. they arrived at the Schlangen home near Harris. Mac and Todd Johnston, Chuck Bergman and Dustin Nelson-Johnston surprised a Harris family with a Christmas gift of motorcycles and four-wheelers.

“It was awesome!” Todd said. “They had no clue. There were tears from everyone including us.”

Mac agreed with his father’s comments.

“It was a really cool thing to do, trying to help out people going through a hard time,” he said. “It really made it worth it. This is our first time doing it, and the response has been pretty huge. It was wonderful to see the looks on the kids’ faces.”

They hope to do a similar service project every year.