Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 25, 2013

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $115,700.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

James J Sager And Geraldine C Lewin both unmarried persons

MORTGAGEE: Associated Bank, National Association

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: October 09, 2013 Chisago County Recorder

Document Number: A-562986

Transaction Agent:

Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

Not Applicable

Lender or Broker: Associated Bank, National Association

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Associated Bank – WI

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Chisago

Property Address:

38640 Grand Ave, North Branch, MN 55056-5751

Tax Parcel ID Number:

16.00175.00

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: All that part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 35 North, Range 21 West, Chisago County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at a point on the North-South Quarter line of said Section 21, a distance of 41.7 rods South of the point of intersection of said quarter line with the South line of Fourth Street, as said street is laid out in the Village of North Branch; thence West, parallel with the South line of said Fourth Street, 360 feet; thence North, parallel with said quarter section line, 80 feet; thence East, parallel with the South line of said Fourth Street, 360 feet to said Quarter Section line; thence South on said Quarter Section line 80 feet, to the point of beginning.

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $115,615.42

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 313 N. Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 16, 2017, or the next business day if August 16, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: January 03, 2017

MORTGAGEE: Associated Bank, N.A.

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036540F01

Published in the

ECM Post Review

January 4, 11, 18, 25,

February 1, 8, 2017

638069