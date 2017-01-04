Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF

MOTION AND MOTION

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CHISAGO

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File Number: 13-FA-13-339

Case Type: Custody/Paternity

In Re the Custody of:

G.J.B.

Born 2/6/2012

Travis Timothy Hughes

Petitioner

and

Brittany Jean Bishop

Respondent

TO: The above-named Respondent, Brittany Jean Bishop, 14339 Vintage Street NW, Andover, MN 55079.

NOTICE

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 30th day of January, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable Suzanne Bollman, Judge of Chisago County District Court, at the Chisago County Courthouse located at 313 N. Main Street, Center City, MN 55012, Petitioner will ask the Court for an Order granting the following relief:

MOTION

1. For an order amending the temporary order entered in this matter on February 28, 2014 as outlined in Petitioners affidavit in support thereof.

2. For an order granting Petitioner final judgment by default if Respondent fails to timely respond to the pleadings herein or otherwise fails to appear at the above-referenced hearing.

3. Granting such other and further relief as the court may deem just and equitable.

NOTICE TO OTHER PARTY

After reading this Motion, if you disagree with anything that is being requested, or if you want the court to consider your facts and what you want, you must serve upon all parties and file with the court an Responsive Motion and Responsive Affidavit. These documents are available online at www.mncourts.gov under the link for court forms, or you may pick up court forms from any county court administrators office. Your Responsive Motion and Responsive Affidavit_must be personally served on the other party at least five (5) days before the hearing or mailed to the other party at least eight (8) days before the hearing. Your responsive papers must be filed with the court administrator at least five (5) days before the hearing.

If you want to raise new issues at the hearing the other party has scheduled, you must serve and file a Responsive Motion and Affidavit, which must be personally served on the other party ten (10) days before the hearing or mailed to the other party at least thirteen (13) days before the hearing. Your papers raising new issues must be filed with the court administrator at least ten (10) days before the hearing.

If you do not understand what the other party is requesting, you may want to ask a lawyer for help or contact other legal services provider for assistance.

DATE: 12-27-16

/s/ Damien F. Toven (0300585)

Attorney for Petitioner

413 S. Rum River Dr. #6

Princeton, MN 55371

(763) 389-2214

VERIFICATION AND ACKNOWLEDGMENT

a) I have read this document. To the best of my knowledge, information and belief, the information contained in this document is well grounded in fact and is warranted by existing law.

b) I have not been determined by any Court in Minnesota or in any other state to be a frivolous litigant and I am not the subject of an Order precluding me from serving or filing this document.

c) I am not serving or filing this document for any improper purpose, such as to harass the other party to cause delay or needless increase in the cost of litigation or to commit a fraud on the Court.

d) I understand that if I am not telling the truth or if I am misleading the Court or if I am serving or filing this document for an improper purpose, the Court can order me to pay money to the other party, including the reasonable expenses incurred by the other party because of the serving or filing of this document, court costs and reasonable attorneys fees.

Date: 12-27-16

/s/ Damien F. Toven (0300585)

Attorney for Petitioner

413 S. Rum River Dr. #6

Princeton, MN 55371

(763) 389-2214

Published in the

ECM Post Review

January 4, 11, 18, 2017

638913