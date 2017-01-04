Join the North Branch boys Viking hockey team, Pancan.org and the Go Lee Foundation fans pack the arena to support the fight against pancreatic cancer at 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Chisago Lakes Arena. The junior varsity game starts at 5 p.m. Join the team as they play Chisago Lakes and enjoy an evening of fun including chuck-a-puck, raffles, high school band and varsity players throwing prizes into the crowd after the second period. New Go Lee t-shirts will be available for $10 at the game. Wear purple to show your support of the fight against pancreatic cancer. Bring a non-perishable food item to help support local food shelves. High School students get in free with their student ID.
Follow North Branch Vikings Blue Line Club on Facebook or @NB_BlueLineClub on Twitter to learn more about Pack the Arena and North Branch Area High School boys hockey.
‘Pack the Arena’ NB boys’ hockey event planned
