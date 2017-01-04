‘Pack the Arena’ NB boys’ hockey event planned

Join the North Branch boys Viking hockey team, Pancan.org and the Go Lee Foundation fans pack the arena to support the fight against pancreatic cancer at 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Chisago Lakes Arena. The junior varsity game starts at 5 p.m. Join the team as they play Chisago Lakes and enjoy an evening of fun including chuck-a-puck, raffles, high school band and varsity players throwing prizes into the crowd after the second period. New Go Lee t-shirts will be available for $10 at the game. Wear purple to show your support of the fight against pancreatic cancer. Bring a non-perishable food item to help support local food shelves. High School students get in free with their student ID.

Follow North Branch Vikings Blue Line Club on Facebook or @NB_BlueLineClub on Twitter to learn more about Pack the Arena and North Branch Area High School boys hockey.