Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
July 3, 2014
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $142,857.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Shawn A. Smith, a married man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT:
Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1001875-0000083645-4
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
PHH Home Loans, LLC
SERVICER:
PHH Mortgage Corporation
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING:
Filed August 11, 2014, Chisago County Recorder, as Document Number A-570752
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: PINGORA LOAN SERVICING, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 7, Block 2, Buffalo Ridge 4th Addition
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 30754 Reed Ave, Shafer, MN 55074
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 18.00108.31
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Chisago
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:
$151,198.73
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
September 7, 2016, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 313 North Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 7, 2017, or the next business day if March 7, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: July 12, 2016
PINGORA LOAN SERVICING, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559
Diane F. Mach – 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X
Gary J. Evers – 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road,
Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
ECM Post Review
July 20, 27,
August 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for September 7, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to November 9, 2016, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at 313 North Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012, said County and State.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by May 9, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: September 6, 2016.
PINGORA LOAN SERVICING, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
Published in the
ECM Post Review
September 14, 2016
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for November 9, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to November 30, 2016, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 313 North Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by May 30, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: November 8, 2016.
PINGORA LOAN SERVICING, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
Published in the
ECM Post Review
November 16, 2016
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for November 30, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to December 30, 2016, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 313 North Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by June 30, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: November 30, 2016.
PINGORA LOAN SERVICING, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
Published in the
ECM Post Review
December 7, 2016
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for December 30, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to January 31, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 313 North Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by July 31, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: December 29, 2016.
PINGORA LOAN SERVICING, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
Published in the
ECM Post Review
January 4, 2017
638814