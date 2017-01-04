School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 139

(RUSH CITY)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE FACILITIES MAINTENANCE BONDS TO FINANCE CERTAIN PROJECTS INCLUDED IN THE DISTRICTS

TEN-YEAR FACILITY PLAN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board of Independent School District No. 139, State of Minnesota (the District), adopted a resolution (the Resolution) on December 22, 2016, stating the intention of the School Board to issue general obligation facilities maintenance bonds (the Bonds) in the total principal amount of not to exceed $1,105,000 pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 123B.595 and Chapter 475, as amended The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to fund the costs of the following projects at various District facilities as included in the Districts approved ten-year facility plan and related financing costs:

roofing, parking lot and sidewalk repairs, and other deferred maintenance projects included in the Districts ten-year facility plan approved by the Commissioner of Education

The total amount of District indebtedness as of December 1, 2016 is $11,130,000. If these proposed Bonds were issued after that date, the total indebtedness of the District at that time would be $12,235,000.

School District

Independent School District No. 139 (Rush City)

State of Minnesota

Dated: December 22, 2016

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

School District Clerk

Independent School District No. 139 (Rush City)

State of Minnesota

Published in the

ECM Post Review

January 4, 2017

