Top 10 stories of 2016

1. Schnagl sentenced to 13 years Aaron Jude Schnagl

It had been a long time coming, but 31-year-old Aaron Jude Schnagl, of Chisago County, learned June 24 that he’ll be spending the next decade prison.

After being convicted of third-degree murder in February for supplying the cocaine that ultimately led to the 2012 death of Danielle Jelinek, 27, of Oakdale, Schnagl was sentenced to just over 13 years in prison. He’s already served more than three years, leaving his actual remaining prison time at about 10 years.

During court proceedings Schnagl and his attorney Melvin Welch claimed that Schnagl had not been allowed a fair and impartial trial, claiming that Judge Todd Schoffelman was siding with the state. Welch asked the court to grant Schnagl a “downward durational departure,” which he had been given after a previous drug arrest in Anoka County.

Prosecutor Nick Hydukovich argued the request, saying that “he (Schnagl) has already been given the chance of a lifetime,” referring to his previous arrest in Anoka County.

Hydukovich reminded the court that Schnagl was already on probation when the fatal night occurred. He said Schnagl fully understood his actions while on probation, yet continued to use and sell drugs anyway.

Jelinek disappeared in early December 2012 after a night of partying at Schnagl’s home. Her body was found in a swamp five months later, about a quarter-mile from Schnagl’s home. When convicted earlier this year, jurors did not implicate him in trying to conceal Jelinek’s body. Had that been the case, he would have faced a much stiffer penalty during sentencing.

Several emotional statements were read by two of Jelinek’s aunts, as well as her sister and brother. Schnagl’s sister and daughter also had statements read by the court, and his mother was present in an effort to defend her son.

2. Shine, Kody, shine Kody Roettjer

Kody Roettjer, 14, of North Branch, suffered a traumatic injury as the result of an ATV accident Oct. 1 and died two weeks later at Gillette’s Children’s Hospital in St. Paul. During his fight for life and after his death, the community in and around North Branch, and even people across the globe, offered love and support to the Roettjers. Kurt, Kody’s father, said that folks have sent ornaments for a tree dedicated to Kody’s memory, from as far away as India and New Zealand. He said people have followed their family’s story via the CaringBridge account that was created for Kody.

Kody was a bright, compassionate young man who touched many lives in his short time on Earth. The Roettjers said they are so thankful to everyone who has supported them through this trying time, from those who have offered kind words to people who have hosted benefits for Kody, like the workers at the North Branch Dairy Queen.

Tamyra, Kody’s mom, said they’re hoping to use money donated in Kody’s name to help other families and they want to organize a 5K run soon in Kody’s honor.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Kody Roettjer Memorial Fund can do so at any Minnco location. Minnco also takes donations over the phone, 763-689-1071; there is a $10 fee associated with donations made via phone.

When Kody was in a coma and battling for his life after the accident, the phrase that was used to support him and his family was “Fight, Kody, fight.” Once he died, Kurt said, that changed to “Rest, Kody, rest.” Now the Roettjers want Kody’s legacy to positively impact everyone who hears his story, so the saying has evolved into “Shine, Kody, shine.”

3. Truly a man of God Pastor Ed Wheatley

The Rev. Edward “Pastor Ed” Wheatley, 64, of Wyoming, Minnesota, died while surrounded by his loving family May 6. Wheatley was a dedicated Lutheran minister, beginning his career at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Oakdale and later accepting the call to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wyoming, Minnesota. He faithfully led the congregation of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stacy for 20-plus years and remained the senior pastor at the time of his death. He was also the executive director of Vermilion River Camp.

Wheatley loved to travel and was proud to have been to all 50 states and six continents. Many will remember the extraordinary bus trips and travels with him. He had a sense of humor that was one of a kind. His lifetime collection of jokes cumulated in “Holy Humor,” a presentation of his top 100 jokes. Above all he truly loved helping and being with people of all ages and will be remembered as a kind, generous, selfless man of God.

Shortly after his death, more than a dozen people gathered at St. John’s Lutheran Church to talk about how their beloved pastor had affected their lives, and the lives of people across the world. The pastor’s wife, Joanne “Fritz” Wheatley said her husband seemingly had time for everyone; it was like he had a supernatural amount of energy. Many of the people who knew him described Wheatley as “more than a pastor.” He was like a member of their families.

4. It’s about Mackenzie

Mackenzie Bussiere

Brian Patrick Merkt was convicted in 1997 of second-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Mackenzie Bussiere. He settled in the Stacy-Linwood area on early release in 2014. He was ordered in January to serve another year in prison, due to violating terms of his release. Sarah Latuseck, director of communications for the Minnesota Department of Corrections, said Merkt had to serve another year in a medium security prison in Lino Lakes because he “failed to comply with the condition ‘sex offender programming as arranged by agent.’”

Mackenize’s mother, Justina Peper, and her daughter, Nicole Bussiere, said they wanted Merkt to serve more time, at least until his sentence is finished in 2022.

Peper and Bussiere believe that Merkt, who was Peper’s former fiancé, should have received a life sentence for his crime. But Merkt, defended by high-priced Minnesota attorney Earl Gray, was acquitted in June 1997 of rape and first-degree murder charges; he was convicted on a second-degree, unintentional murder charge. However, he was required to register as a sex offender.

Bussiere described her sister as her “best friend” and said she still watches videos of their last Christmas together.

“I went through therapy; I’m still going through therapy, 20 years later,” Bussiere said. “He doesn’t even have to go to classes or anything; he can refuse them. I’m stuck going through therapy and trying to fix myself.”

A sex offender registry search revealed that Merkt is currently incarcerated at MCF Faribault. His anticipated release date is Dec. 12, 2017.

5. New businesses starting in North Branch Full Draw Archery

2016 was a busy year for North Branch, in terms of business development. Premier Pontoon selected North Branch’s ESSBY Business Park for its new facility; TransWorld, a vehicle testing facility, retrofitted a building in the city’s old industrial park for its purposes; a combined Caribou-Einstein Bagels shop was constructed and is set to open in early March; Sprouted Branch, a natural foods and product store, began moving into the former Joe’s on Main building; and the owners of Full Draw Archery in Harris built a facility off Highway 17 in North Branch.

6. North Branch City Council shenanigans North Branch Water and Light building

This year was a particularly rough one for the North Branch City Council in terms of its members not getting along. There were numerous boisterous arguments at meetings, with recesses needed at times, a controversial flier sent out by Council Member Joyce Borchardt and her husband prior to the election, and Borchardt even presented budget adjustments at the last meeting in December that would have resulted in staff layoffs, but she eventually took that option off the table. The most heatedly discussed issue of the year, by far, was the potential abolishment of the North Branch Water and Light Commission, which controls those two utilities separate from city operations. Borchardt, along with Council Members Theresa Furman and Robert Canada, got an abolishment question on the ballot, which voters crushed; only about 28 percent of the people who cast ballots voted in favor of the measure.

7. Tiny house, big memories Bob Heavirland’s sheepherder’s wagon

The tiny house craze currently seems to be in full swing, with the miniature homes popping up more and in more places — there are even multiple television shows that follow people who are either looking to purchase or build tiny homes. So it’s probably no surprise that a story about Bob Heavirland’s small abode drew the attention of numerous readers. Heavirland constructed a replica 1912 sheepherder’s wagon, in honor of the memory of his father, Murray, who died about eight years ago. Murray spent the summer of 1936 living in a sheepherder’s wagon while working on a ranch in South Dakota.

Heavirland wrote a book about the experience of building the wagon, which he titled, “How I Built a Sheepherder’s Wagon, a Tiny House on Wheels.”

8. North Branch Schools levy fails North Branch residents voting

The North Branch Area Public Schools facilities levy question failed at the polls May 24 by just 125 votes. The focus of the $62 million bond was primarily facilities maintenance, and an activities center was included in the levy question. Superintendent Deb Henton said during an October School Board meeting that 54 pages of spreadsheets, in relation to the bond effort, were mulled over line by line, and the district is going to try again with an updated bond proposal May 23, 2017. It will be a three-question proposal.

Question 1 focuses on “repair, replace and restore” and will include deferred maintenance (boilers, roofs, HVAC, windows, parking lots, flooring, etc.), safety and security improvements (cameras, bus radios, sprinklers at Ed Center, Sunrise connecting corridor), improvements to traffic flow, Ed Center renovations, improvements to classrooms (furniture, equipment, weight room remodel, the creation of a commons at the high school, and improvements to technology infrastructure and classroom access).

Question 2 includes installing air conditioning in existing gyms at the high school and middle school, as well as the creation of two additional gym spaces at the high school. The passage of Question 2 will be contingent on the passage of Question 1.

Question 3 will be a capital projects levy to generate $500,000 annually to assist in the ever-increasing demand for technology in the classroom and in the hands of students. Question 3 will not be contingent on the passage of either Question 1 or Question 2.

9. Rush City Schools levy fails Ballot question

Like North Branch, Rush City Schools was also seeking approval from voters for additional revenue, but the district took the more traditional route and had its proposal on the general election ballot Nov. 8.

Their request also failed, by a 58 to 42 percent margin. Prior to the election, Superintendent Theresa Dupre and others at the district had been explaining to voters that over the past year the district was forced to balance its budget by making $240,000 in cuts. To avoid further future cuts, the district asked for an operating referendum of $700 per student for seven years, which equated to an annual cost of about $149 a year on $100,000 in property value. The additional revenue would have allowed the district to prevent further reductions, reinstate reductions and make a few improvements and additions such as a counselor at the elementary school, additional class offerings at the high school and an expansion of its safety and security measures.

10. Rush City Creamery fire Rush City creamery fire

A historic building in Rush City met a sad end. According to Assistant Chief Steve Carlson, the old Rush City Creamery building caught fire around 1:07 p.m. Nov. 12.

Multiple crews were needed to contain the blaze, as it burned most of the day. The fire also picked up again briefly the next two days, but crews were quick to arrive on the scene and put it out.

Carlson said the fire was mostly fueled by rubber and tires, making it hard to fully extinguish.

The fire was a difficult one, but Carlson and his crew were able to get assistance from surrounding areas such as Harris and North Branch. At the peak of the fire, there were as many as 50 firefighters on the scene.

The investigation into the fire was completed the following week. The suspects were identified and the case has been forwarded to the Chisago County Attorney’s Office for criminal charge consideration. The suspects in this arson case are juveniles, age 12, so their names were not released. The Sheriff’s Office worked with property owners, the local fire departments and Chisago County Environmental Services to determine a dollar loss amount.